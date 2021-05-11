Best Durable Shoes For Kids Who Love The Outdoors

If you have kids, chances are you’ve registered them for summer camp and you have one or two vacations planned. Your summer is about to be super lit. But the part of summer that always falls through the cracks is nailing a durable summer shoe.
Don’t get me wrong, a stylish shoe is always the right move, but kids also need ankle support and finding a breathable one that delivers optimal traction is the way to go. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), you should always buy kid shoes that don’t need a “break-in” period. Shoes should be comfortable immediately. And if you are doing in-store shopping, make sure your kid tries on shoes with socks or tights, if that’s how they’ll be worn.
We know the last thing you want to do is bring your rambunctious kid to the store, so we’ve rounded up a few durable shoes that take kids to the pool, park and everything in between.
01
Stride Rite SRtech Wade Sneaker Sandal
Water-proof, machine washable, and made for outdoor play, this sneaker sandal is perfect for camp and days at the beach. It’s also made of soft memory foam footbeds and the flexible, rounded soles allow for natural movement.
02
Nike Air Max 270
If you’re a fan of the original Air Max’s of the ’90s, then you’ll love the exaggerated tongue top and cool colors of this max 270. But be warned, the webbed lacing system doesn’t make it the easiest for kids to get on and off.
03
Florsheim Supacush Jr. Oxford
Looking for a dresser option without the stress of it falling apart after one month, you’ll want this oxford. The breathable, moisture-wicking lining makes those sweaty summer days comfier and the slip-resisting non-marking rubber outsole means a rough and tough summer is still an option.
04
Ten Little Everyday Original
These shoes are more than brightly colored shoes, they are designed to support healthy and natural development in children’s growing feet. And when it’s time for a child to size up, Ten Little includes a prepaid shipping label in the reorder to donate the child’s outgrown shoes to Souls4Soles which provides shoes to people who need them most.
05
Crocs Kids’ Classic Monster Print Clog
Say what you want about Crocs, but they are so easy to slip on, even easier to clean and they go with practically everything in your kids’ wardrobe. And as a bonus, the pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit.
06
Merrell Big Kid’s Hydro Sandal
When it comes to the perfect summer shoe, it’s all about durable construction and quick-dry. This shoe checks all those boxes and even offers a cushy footbed for all day comfort. Yeah, we’re sold.
TOPICS: clothing kids fashion kids style