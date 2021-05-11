Best Durable Shoes For Kids Who Love The Outdoors

If you have kids, chances are you’ve registered them for summer camp and you have one or two vacations planned. Your summer is about to be super lit. But the part of summer that always falls through the cracks is nailing a durable summer shoe.

Don’t get me wrong, a stylish shoe is always the right move, but kids also need ankle support and finding a breathable one that delivers optimal traction is the way to go. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), you should always buy kid shoes that don’t need a “break-in” period. Shoes should be comfortable immediately. And if you are doing in-store shopping, make sure your kid tries on shoes with socks or tights, if that’s how they’ll be worn.

We know the last thing you want to do is bring your rambunctious kid to the store, so we’ve rounded up a few durable shoes that take kids to the pool, park and everything in between.