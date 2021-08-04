Celebrating Meghan Markle’s 40th Birthday With Her Best Style Moments

Getty Images

Today is Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday! In honor of this special milestone, the California native shared a video announcing her 40×40 initiative, encouraging people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

“In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth,” the mom-of-two wrote on the Archewell website. “Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change. To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?”

Check out the fun video below that features “Mike & Molly” actress Melissa McCarthy and a special cameo by her doting husband, Prince Harry.

Such an important initiative!

In honor of the big day, we decided to highlight some of our favorite style moments from the Duchess of Sussex. And who knows, you may be able to use her minimalistic and sophisticated style as inspiration for your next look. We know we cannot wait for Autumn and the opportunity to perfectly coordinate our fabulous coats with our eye-catching hats.

Below, check out the fashion-forward images and let us know your favorite looks.

The Princess looks amazing in this emerald green dress with a fascinating fascinator!

Radiant in ruby red from head to toe!

Turning heads in this simple yet stunning turquoise blue dress!

One thing Princess Markle is gonna give us is a stylish hat!

Purple and purposeful with a few loosely curled tresses.

The evergreen dress is nice, but the box pocketbook is a showstopper!

There’s nothing basic about this black jumper with tie detail. We love!

In a rare occasion, the Princess wore stripes and we think it was daring and dapper!

Markle looks chic and comfortable in her blue shirt dress with burlap wedges.

And who can forget this beautiful wedding dress that gave us Princess vibes!