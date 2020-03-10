We’re Loving Meghan Markle’s Latest Style Moments

After a week of touring around the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their final appearances this week as involved members of the Royal family. Since their announcement earlier this year of “stepping back” as senior members, the question that continues to arise is, “what next?” While there is speculation on what the couple will do, it does include a new home in Canada, which is where the couple has been nesting.

If there is one thing Meghan Markle knows how to do, it’s effortlessly slay every appearance she makes. This week, Markle made nods to Princess Diana by wearing a green emerald green dress by Emilia Wickstead, sported a blue Victoria Beckham sleek midi, and waltzed the evening away in a Safiyaa gown.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from Meghan Markle’s latest UK run.