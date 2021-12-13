Getty Images

That’s Megan Thee Graduate, to you.

Over the weekend, our favorite hot girl and Sept. 2021 ESSENCE cover star Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University. After getting her bachelor’s degree in Health Administration, she celebrated the momentous occasion with loved ones.

“We went to dinner and we just had a little party at the restaurant and I went to my uncle’s house and I had a party with my family. It was just turnt up the whole day,” the rapper said to Rolling Stone.

While having a much-deserved good time with family and friends, Megan was presented with a special gift from her boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine. He gave her a custom letterman jacket with her first name on the front and TSU’s insignia on the right breast. The back also bore a larger version of the school’s crest, with TSU standing for “Thee Stallion University.”

Pardi and Megan have been dating for a little over one year. “My boyfriend does make me very happy,” she said during a 2021 interview for Peace of Mind with Taraji. He definitely takes care of me emotionally…He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.”

After Megan’s graduation, a number of celebrities, including Tina Knowles-Lawson and Taraji P. Henson, congratulated the superstar on her accomplishment. “CONGRATSSSSS BABY!!!!,” Henson wrote. [Thee Stallion] [w]e are all so proud of you 😘👏🏾 I see how hard you work AND you earned a degree on top of it…I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT!!”

Cardi B also big upped Megan Thee Stallion, who was featured on “WAP” with her. “I know your parents are super proud of you,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

On December 12, the Grammy-winning “Savage” rapper also accepted the Hero Award granted to her by the 18th Congressional District of Houston. Megan is just getting started though — she’s currently prepping for the release of her upcoming album, ‘Tina Snow 2.’ Additionally, she’s planning on using her degree to open a few assisted living facilities and she’ll be enlisting a few of her peers to help run it. She’s proving to us that you can have it all and abide by your own timeline. Congratulations, Meg!