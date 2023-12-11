Marni Releases An Eccentric Capsule Collection Now Available On SSENSE

SSENSE

Marni has released a collection exclusively available on SSENSE. Entitled “Once Upon A Time At Marni,” the capsule features an assortment of colorful and patterned pieces. The range is comprised of T-shirts, sweaters, and footwear. In its entirety, the collection embodies the energetic and eccentric design codes that Marni has been known for since 1994.

Further in the range which has a DIY-style approach, you’ll find graphic tees emblazoned with motifs such as logos and also mushrooms. Landing in both men’s and women’s sizing, the lineup also includes two new mushroom drop earrings that come with crystals.

Additional accessories in the range include the Tropicalia tote. Available in orange, pink, yellow, and blue this handbag is made of faux fur, embossed leather, and twill. In terms of footwear, Marni has revealed a lineup of Fussbett Sabbot loafers which have arrived in orange, pink, and blue. This statement-making silhouette features an entire design made of calf hair and a rubber sole. The shoe also includes the brand’s logo embossed at the end of the leather footbed.

For those who are looking for a pair of shoes that are a bit of a departure from mules, look to the Pablo sneakers which are currently available in pink and yellow. This alternative is a low-top athletic shoe that was created with a lace-up closure down the middle, a rubber toe cap, and metal eyelets at the inner side.

Marni’s newest collection could provide options for those who aren’t quite done with their holiday shopping. Head to SSENSE.com to shop the range. Below take a look at highlights from the collection below.

SSENSE

SSENSE

SSENSE

SSENSE

SSENSE

SSENSE

SSENSE