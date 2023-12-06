Louis Vuitton Announces Debut Of New Frank Gehry Handbags At Art Basel Miami

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has announced it will be returning to Art Basel Miami Beach to present a selection of handbags by legendary Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry. The limited-edition collection is a collaborative capsule that explores three themes key to Gehry’s career: Architecture and Form, Material Exploration, and Animals. Additionally, his Twisted Box Trunk creation for “Celebrating Monogram” will be shown. That’s not all, a stunning Bear With Us Clutch, based on Gehry’s 2014 “Bear With Us” sculpture will also be on display. More objects that will also be at the specialized booth include trunks, perfume bottles, original artworks, preparatory sketches, and architectural models.

Each handbag keys in on the unique combination of Frank Gehry’s dedication to design which is fused with Louis Vuitton’s eye for craftsmanship. For example, the Capucines Mini Blossom with its glass-like resin petals inspired by perfume bottles and hammered LV coined after the logo Gehry created for the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the iconic structure he designed in Paris is a striking carry-all. And there’s also the Capucines MM Floating Fish which is comprised of painstakingly worked leather marquetry that pulls from piscine lamps on display at the Fondation Louis Vuitton. Then there’s the Capucines MM Concrete Pockets which include innovative 3D cement-effect screen-print that gives the bag’s calfskin exterior the varied textures of Frank Gehry constructions.

The specially designed booth in which all of the works will be displayed will embody his constant push for experimentation with forms. Wood and cardboard models which are a part of his design process are a part of the booth–sail-like mesh structures provide a nod to Gehry’s 2014 window displays for the fashion house.

Louis Vuitton’s Art Basel Miami Beach booth will be open to the public beginning on December 8 through December 10 in the West Lobby of the Miami Beach Convention Center. Take a look at additional images of the booth below.

