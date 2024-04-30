Macy’s Latest Collection Honors The Divine Nine Fraternities

The unveiling of Macy’s latest Divine Nine menswear marks a moment in fashion intersecting with cultural heritage. Set to be released on May 1, and rolling out through July, this collection celebrates style and pays homage to the profound legacy of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which has been a cornerstone of Black collegiate life since the 1930s.

“As a proud member of The Divine Nine, I am thrilled to provide members with a collection that reflects their organization’s mission and history while empowering members to express their personal style,” said Elwyn Mapps, the Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Manager, Men’s Sportswear and a Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. member in a statement.

Macy’s

In 2022, Macy’s debuted its Sorority collection, setting the stage for the subsequent release of its latest menswear collection to complement it. The collection is inspired by the signature colors of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraterenity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. It offers a diverse range of looks for members of the Divine Nine Fraternities, suitable for a variety of events including Conclaves, Founders’ Day events, business meetings, conferences, and more. Members have the opportunity to continuously represent their fraternities wherever they go with this exclusive capsule.

Macy’s

The latest exclusive menswear collection features an assortment of polos, blazers, cardigans, and accessories co-created by Montee Holland, the founder of the Tayion Collection and a graduate of Macy’s The Workshop 2024. The collection also includes structured suits in various colors such as deep purple, fiery red, mustard yellow, crisp white, and black. The polos are available in red and white stripes, while the cardigans come in a pastel yellow and purple plaid colorway. Additionally, the collection features red and purple plaid button-downs, a white button-down with royal purple hemlines and trims, and accessories such as ties and hats. The mustard yellow hat with a feather detail and the brown hat with the same detailing are part of the collection’s accessories.

Mapps continues to note on the Macy’s Divine Nine Collection: “This assortment authentically represents each organization by featuring signature colors and speaks to their dedication to academic excellence, community service and brotherhood. Additionally, through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s will provide funding to a variety of foundations selected by The Divine Nine Fraternities to help create a brighter future with bold representation.”

Macy’s

In a significant move to amplify the impact of these organizations, Macy’s is pledging a substantial donation of $3 million to various foundations chosen by the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities. As part of this commitment, the brand has already contributed $1.75 million to the education and research foundations of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Macy’s will continue its partnership with the Divine Nine organizations, providing additional resources to support the mission and future of these esteemed organizations.