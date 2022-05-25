Courtesy of Brand

On May 20th, Louis Vuitton kicked off the promotion for the launch of a new sneaker collection featuring Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Force 1 designs with an art exhibit in New York City. The creative showcase titled “Dream Now” is currently being staged at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse and will be open to the public until May 31st. For opening night, Louis Vuitton hosted a crowd of special guests and celebrities to view the exhibit and to celebrate the late Abloh.

The exhibition presented 47 editions of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker designed by Abloh and guests were immersed in the world of Abloh’s imagination – Abloh created the 47 designs during his time at Louis Vuitton for the Air Force 1’s 40th year anniversary. In true innovative fashion, the sneakers were displayed in motion on magnetized walls and while walking through the exhibit, guests were surrounded by 3D-printed statues, giant logos and holographic displays.

As an extension of the NYC exhibit, large glass boxes will be placed around the city to display graphic sculptures that align with the theme of the showcase. The five additional installations staged throughout the city can be experienced at Domino Park, Grand Central, South Street Seaport, Astor Place, Columbus Circle, Flatiron Plaza and Gansevoort Plaza. NYC marks the first stop for the exhibit as Louis Vutttion plans to stage similar installations around the world.

Opening night’s special guests included supermodel Imaan Hamman, Metro Boomin, Bloody Osiris, Theophilus London, Tremaine Emory and many others. As an honor to Virgil Abloh and an effort to carry-on his talent of intertwining art, music and fashion, live performances were delivered by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.

Following the run of the NYC exhibition of “Dream Now”, Louis Vuitton will launch 9 editions of Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Force 1 featured in the new collection for sale with a digital activation in June 2022. The chosen 9 editions make up an elevated assortment of a classic silhouette that is forever imprinted in history and culture. Low-tops and mid-tops will be included, along with two-toned styles and suede and leather textiles.

Imaan Hammam

21 Savage

Stay updated on the global retail launch on louisvuttion.com and see the 9 editions of Abloh’s Nike Air Force 1 design ahead.

