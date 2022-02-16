Courtesy of Getty Images

The latest, most exciting news in the world of streetwear is Supreme’s latest appointment – Tremaine Emory has been named as the brand’s new Creative Director. Since the iconic New York brand was acquired by VF Corporation in 2020, this is the brand’s biggest personnel to date.

Supreme was originally founded in 1994 and became a home to NYC skate culture. As the brand’s presence grew, it soon morphed into a fashion cult for cool kids around the world. If you know anything about the core streetwear world, you’re familiar with the hype surrounding each drop and how quick customers must act to secure pieces from new drops. Supreme was definitely one of the first brands to implement the limited quantities approach (less supply, more demand) for each release to promote the brand’s exclusivity.

As for Emory, the Black designer who was raised in Jamaica, Queens, founded his brand Denim Tears in 2020. However, Emory has been a staple figure in the world of streetwear for some time now. He worked alongside Ye and Virgil Abloh, and is known to center Black culture in his work and challenge the notions of streetwear.

His 2021 collaboration with Champion, “Champion Tears”, explored the backstory of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, one of the greatest Black-founded American cultural arts companies of all time, which has been uniting people through dance since 1958. Each piece in the release was also inspired by the colors of the African American flag.

Although Supreme’s outreach is global, Emory’s perspective will definitely bring a reinvigorated hype to the streetwear brand.