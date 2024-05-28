Louis Vuitton's Saint-Tropez Pop-Up Restaurant Returns

Getty Images

Louis Vuitton, often known for its French luxury influences in fashion and ubiquitous monogram on baguette bags as well as trunks, is stepping into the restaurant game again. The French fashion house’s latest endeavor is a re-opening of its pop-up restaurant hosted in Saint-Tropez, a gorgeous vacation destination in South France.

The restaurant will be brought to life with delicious cuisine by the chef duo Arnaud Donakele and Maxine Frédéric. The duo will be working with the brand for the second year in a row at its summer restaurant at the White 1921 Hotel on the Place de Lices, according to WWD. Both have also worked alongside one another at the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel. This time the pop-up will offer Mediterranean foods and French desserts.

The 40-seat pop-up restaurant will be open until late September. The space features macramé-accented rattan furniture with the Louis Vuitton monogram displayed throughout the location. Summery hues including orange and hot pink are utilized throughout the space. The brand’s tableware collection is also included with florals, starfish, and coral prints that are worldwide in select stores. This restaurant, of course, features a boutique to experience alongside a good meal with the company’s resort collection on display ranging from ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and footwear.

This venture into the hospitality market for luxury brands is an attempt to respond to consumers being more interested in investing in an experience, a good memory, rather than a luxury product. In 2020, the company’s first branded cafe and restaurant was in a flagship store in Osaka, Japan. There are now additional locations in Tokyo and Chengdu, China, Doha, Qatar, Bangkok, and Paris. In France, Frédéric spearheads a signature cafe and chocolate shop at the Louis Vuitton Dream exhibition space.

This is the first of many resort restaurant activities for Louis Vuitton. There will be forthcoming restaurants, cafes, and more spanning Miami to Macau. Look out for a temporary Louis Vuitton bar in Taormina, Italy this June, reports WWD.