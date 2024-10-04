Essence Fashion Digest: Louis Vuitton Men’s 2025 Ski Collection, CFDA Announces Fashion Equity Fellowship, And More

Louis Vuitton

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Kicking us off, Louis Vuitton Menswear debuted its 2025 Ski Collection, getting consumers excited for the fashion that this year’s winter sports will bring. Next, CFDA and Google launched their Fashion Equity Fellowship, supporting brands Area, Collina Strada, and Diotima in preparation for their upcoming New York Fashion Week collections.

Additionally, Chanel has officially appointed Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o as its newest brand ambassador after a relationship spanning over ten years. Lastly, Michael Rider is returning to Celine as its new artistic director.

Louis Vuitton Debuts Men’s 2025 Ski Collection

Pharrell Williams has added his unique touch to the brand, which includes its signature, LVERS. In its newest collection, Louis Vuitton offers skiwear that transcends beyond the slopes.

“Developed according to the technical principles of skiwear, performance garments are waterproof and windproof and imbued with functional details such as ski pass holders, inside goggle pockets and ventilation zips under the arms and thighs,” according to a press release.

Designed with sustainable materials to seamlessly complement LVERS’s lifestyle, it combines functionality and fit, allowing customers a full range of comfortability and style on and off the slopes. It includes a shearling jacket, wool coats, statement knits, ski trousers, durable boots, and more. The capsule includes the Damier and Monogram patterns in shades of orange, gray, black, and white.

The Louis Vuitton Men’s 2025 Ski Collection will be available in stores beginning October 18.

CFDA And Google Announce Equity Fellowship

The CFDA has announced its Fashion Equity Fellowship in partnership with Google. The brands selected include Area, Collina Strada, and Diotima. Each designer will work closely with the Google team in preparation for their Autumn/Winter 2025 showcases and receive a $50,000 grant. The program hones in on ideation, UX user testing and marketing, and leadership and storytelling.

“The Fashion Equity Fellowship with Google speaks to our mission and is an extension of CFDA’s long-standing work in the social impact space,” shared Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA in a statement. “We are excited to support exceptional American design talent and help them continue innovating in the inclusive design space. Through this important fellowship, they will learn to continue incorporating the lived experiences of an important customer base into their designs and showcases.”

Chanel Names Lupita Nyong’o As Its New Ambassador

Chanel has officially announced its newest brand ambassador, Lupita Nyong’o. The award-winning actress has had a strong relationship with the legendary fashion house for over a decade. She most recently attended their Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear show.

“They were one of my first supporters,” Lupita tells WWD. “I remember wearing them as early as 2013, right when my first film, ’12 Years a Slave,’ came out. And over the years, they’ve often invited me to things and treated me with wonderful hands, and so when they approached me to be an ambassador, I felt very honored.”

Michael Rider Announced As Celine’s New Artistic Director

After nearly seven years as creative director at Celine, Hedi Slimane and the house are parting ways after a successful run, according to WWD. The French fashion house officially announced this news on Wednesday.

Succeeding Slimane is Michael Rider, whose tenure will begin in early 2025. Rider is making a return to Celine after serving as design director for ready-to-wear from 2008 to 2018 under the direction of the house’s former creative director Phoebe Philo. Rider has also served as creative director of Polo Ralph Lauren and senior designer at Balenciaga from 2004 to 2008.

Rider on the appointment: “Celine is a maison with values very close to my heart and a beautiful heritage to build on. I am honored to come back and shape the future of the maison together with the Celine team.”