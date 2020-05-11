Little Richard’s Fashion Moments Through The Years

This past weekend entertainer Little Richard passed away at 87. While his contributions to the music community like songs “Tutti Frutti” will go down in history, his style was equally as iconic.
The music legend created his own aesthetic by perfecting a polish makeup beat accompanied usually with a matching suit. During his time not only was he breaking barriers as a black man performing Rock & Roll, but he was also doing it all to the beat of his own drum. Little Richard was never just dull, his look spoke before his electrifying music took away the room.
For that, his non conforming style, along with his music will be remembered forever. Scroll through our favorite Little Richard fashion moments through this year.
01
1972 London Rock'n'Roll Show
Little Richard performs at London Rock'n'Roll show, Wembley Stadium, London, 5th August 1972. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Little Richard during Little Richard in Concert at the House of Blues in Atlantic City - May 13, 2006 at House of Blues in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Tom Briglia/FilmMagic)
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: Little Richard poses at a hotel in 1975 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns)
04
1971 The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1: Little Richard appears on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. Image dated October 1, 1971. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
05
1988 30th Annual Grammy Awards
NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1988: Little Richard attends the 30th Annual Grammy Awards circa 1988 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)
06
1974 16th Annual Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 2: Musician Little Richard poses for a portrait wearing a white suit and cape at The Grammy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 2, 1974 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
07
2009 The Domino Effect Benefit Concert
NEW ORLEANS - MAY 30: Little Richard performs during the Domino Effect benefit concert at the New Orleans Arena on May 30, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)
Little Richard 1975 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)
09
2006 Terre Neuvas Festival
Bobital, FRANCE: US rock legend Little Richard performs on the stage of the Terre Neuvas festival, 08 July 2006 in Bobital, western France. AFP PHOTO ANDRE DURAND (Photo credit should read ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: USA Photo of Little RICHARD (Photo by Gai Terrell/Redferns)