Little Richard’s Fashion Moments Through The Years

This past weekend entertainer Little Richard passed away at 87. While his contributions to the music community like songs “Tutti Frutti” will go down in history, his style was equally as iconic.

The music legend created his own aesthetic by perfecting a polish makeup beat accompanied usually with a matching suit. During his time not only was he breaking barriers as a black man performing Rock & Roll, but he was also doing it all to the beat of his own drum. Little Richard was never just dull, his look spoke before his electrifying music took away the room.

For that, his non conforming style, along with his music will be remembered forever. Scroll through our favorite Little Richard fashion moments through this year.