Rock and roll legend Little Richard has died. The news was confirmed by his son to several news outlets.

The 87-year-old iconic musician, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a part of its original inductee class of 1986, has had an enviable decades-long career.

He’s not only produced such classic songs such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally” that have been played over generations, but he’s also guest starred in our favorite television shows, such as Quantum Leap, The Wonder Years, and Martin.

As we remember the life of Little Richard, here are some of his iconic career moments in pictures.

May he rest in peace!