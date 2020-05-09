Rock and roll legend Little Richard has died. The news was confirmed by his son to several news outlets.
The 87-year-old iconic musician, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a part of its original inductee class of 1986, has had an enviable decades-long career.
He’s not only produced such classic songs such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally” that have been played over generations, but he’s also guest starred in our favorite television shows, such as Quantum Leap, The Wonder Years, and Martin.
As we remember the life of Little Richard, here are some of his iconic career moments in pictures.
May he rest in peace!
TOPICS: Celebrity Little Richard
CIRCA 1957: Musician Little Richard poses for a portrait in circa 1957. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1956: Musician Little Richard poses for a portrait in circa 1956. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
LONDON - NOVEMBER 1966: American singer, songwriter, actor and recording artist Little Richard poses on the piano while touring Europe, November 1966, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)
Little Richard (Rock 'n' Roll Singer) posing in mod fringed shirt. (Photo By Ralph Morse/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - APRIL 15: AMERICAN BANDSTAND - "Show Coverage" 1976 Little Richard (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
American singer and pianist Little Richard giving the peace sign with both hands ahead of the London Rock and Roll Show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, 5th August 1972. (Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Little Richard appears on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. Image dated October 1, 1971. Copyright © 1971 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Credit: CBS Photo Archive.
Little Richard performs on stage at the London Rock'n'Roll Show, Wembley, London, 5th August 1972. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1985: Little Richard in concert circa 1985. (Photo by Jerry Wachter/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Little Richard performs inside Wembley Stadium in 1972.
Musician Little Richard attends Second Annual American Video Awards on April 5, 1984 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Musician Little Richard attends 30th Annual Grammy Awards on March 2, 1988 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1988: Little Richard at the 1988 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony circa 1988 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Musician Little Richard attends Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Little Richard on June 21, 1990 at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Musician Little Richard attends Fifth Annual American Video Awards on February 26, 1987 at Scottish Rites Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Little Richard performs at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, NY in 2006. (Photo by Hal Horowitz/WireImage)