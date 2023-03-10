Lil Nas X Shows Out At The Versace F/W 23′ Show

Getty

Lil Nas X is a rapper and personality that is polarizing within the rap community — you either love him or hate him. And quite frankly, it seems like he truly does not care what anyone thinks, and that’s the way we like it here at ESSENCE. The 23-year-old Georgia-bred lyricist and pop culture phenomenon has been taking fashion month very seriously, serving looks. Every assignment has been understood as he’s been front row to every show, from Coach to LaQuan Smith, with not even a stray hair out of place. The Versace show took place last night in Los Angeles, which is surprising, considering not many fashion shows opt out of showing at the major fashion capitals. Lil Nas X, who’s not afraid to ruffle the feathers of long the long-standing homophobic throughline in the rap community, showed up and showed out.

He’s had quite a few iconic moments in Versace (like the 2021 Met Gala or the 2020 pink-cowboy look at the Grammy Awards), and his outfit for the Versace Fall/winter 23 show fell right in line. He showed up to make sure that eyes were on him with a crystal beaded top that had sparkling fringe and movement and a leather black skirt, and matching thigh-high boots. Both leather pieces featured the same crystal adornment to shine in any direction he walked. The top was a bit cropped with his midriff and Versace underwear peaking out that gave the look a Y2K rockstar aesthetic to it, as Gen Z has an affinity for that time period of fashion and cultural moments. Lil Nas X stole the show in this look, and we’re excited to see what fashion moments he’ll pull next season.