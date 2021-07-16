LeToya Luckett Serves Major Looks In Her J. Bolin Summer Collaboration

J. Bolin

Fashion stylist J. Bolin has always understood the assignment when it came to dressing his client, actress, and singer Letoya Luckett. So much so, that fans were elated when the duo announced their third clothing collaboration.

Fast-forward to today, Bolin and Luckett are once again joining forces to help women of all sizes turn heads and sizzle this summer with their third collection, Chapter 3: Letoya Luckett x SJB that is giving us Boho-Glam vibes.

The 64-piece collection— which also features eye-catching accessories—is brimming with vibrant colors, conspicuous patterns, draping fabrics, and relaxed cuts that bring comfort while flattering every curve. Below, check out the pieces that have us excited about filling our shopping carts.

Modeled by the gorgeous and talented award-winning singer, you can’t blame us for having a fan-girl moment. She served us with fierceness personified.

The inclusive collection ranges in sizes from small to 3X and provides everything you need to emerge from the pandemic with serious pizzazz. We can see ourselves now, sashaying to brunch with our stylish patterned maxi dresses featuring deep hidden pockets that hold all of our necessities.

“As women, we love wearing things that fit us and make us feel good. Sometimes you just don’t want to feel uncomfortable in a piece,” Luckett explained in a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot. We couldn’t agree more!

You can now shop the collection today before everything is gone! Shopjbolin.com