Law Roach Walked The Boss Miami Runway

Getty

We love the dramatics. Recently, if you’ve been keeping up with the drama of Law Roach’s announcement of retirement, then you know him walking the BOSS Miami runway show. You’re all probably wondering if Roach is being for real about this retirement. Still, the post has yet to be taken down on Instagram, and he’s been addressing rumors of him and Zendaya feuding, taking to Twitter to say, “that’s my sister forever.” Virgos stick together if you didn’t know. Either way, he looked incredible in a middle part buss down accompanied by a gorgeously tailored suit and starch button down underneath, all in the same neutral tone of beige.

LAW ROACH JUST WALKED THE BOSS SHOW pic.twitter.com/ZkHjdgTBfk — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) March 16, 2023

Fashion Twitter is staning our “fashion mother,” and ESSENCE’s own Shelton Boyd-Griffith says, “We stan a STUNT.” We’re wondering what other stunts could possibly be pulled next, as Roach surly can’t be finished with fashion just yet. We’ll be following along to keep you updated on the fashion shenanigans. Maybe Roach is adding model to his ever-so-long CV.