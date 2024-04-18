Law Roach’s New Fashion Competition Series Is Almost Here

Getty Images

Law Roach and Julia Fox are kicking off an exciting new chapter soon. The duo are hosting a new fashion competition series by OMG Fashun launching on May 6. Since both individuals have a flair for high-end designers and emerging brands it’s fitting that they’ll be co-hosting.

Coined as a out of the ordinary series, the show will be jam-packed with celebrity guests which will undoubtedly inject some energy into it. A few of the guest judges include Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, comedian Pretty Vee, a winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Violet Chacki, and more. The tagline of the series notes that in each episode, three designers or “disruptors” will craft a design for Fox–their ultimate muse.

“Using materials and techniques that would make fashion’s so-called gatekeepers squirm, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel. The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look is crowned the winner of the competition,” the series’ press release notes.

Additionally, in each episode the disruptors will use materials and techniques that would be considered outlandish by fashion’s gatekeepers. While raising to complete the challenge “unconventional ensembles” will be presented for the judging panel comprised of Fox, Roach, and a “rotating expert guest judge.” The winner of the competition will be the designer who comes up with the most biting creation.

Winners will receive a $10,000 cash prize and their designs will be modeled by Fox.

OMG Fashun premieres on E! on Monday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back half-hour episodes. Back-to-back episode premieres are set to follow weekly with a shift back to 9 pm and 9:30 pm ET.