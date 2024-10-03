Crafting Iconic Style: Law Roach Unveils His Secrets in New Book

Law Roach, the proclaimed “image architect” of fashion, has built a legacy on unforgettable style moments that have made waves in pop culture. From Zendaya’s jaw-dropping Met Gala looks to Anya Taylor-Joy’s glamorous Golden Globes ensembles, Roach has consistently turned high fashion into art. He’s the creative force behind Lewis Hamilton’s streetwear and Céline Dion’s fashion resurgence, creating viral moments that have cemented his status as fashion royalty. Twice named Stylist of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter and the recipient of the CFDA’s first-ever Stylist Award, Roach is now offering the world a glimpse behind his flawlessly crafted curtain. In an exclusive conversation, our VP of Content, Nandi Howard, sat down with Roach to dive into his latest project, How to Build a Fashion Icon, a guide that will teach more than just fashion. “I tell people all the time, it’s not about how I made my clients look, it’s about how I made them feel,” Roach tells ESSENCE. “It’s the confidence. Sometimes we need to be reminded.”

In How to Build a Fashion Icon, Roach invites readers on a personal journey through style, self-expression, and confidence. The book is a combination of fashion expertise with intimate stories, tracing his path from a boy growing up on Chicago’s South Side to becoming the stylist behind Hollywood’s brightest stars. Roach offers a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that defined his career, while providing them with the tools to create their own version of iconic style, built on individuality and confidence.

‘How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes of Confidence from the World's Only Image Architect’ is set to be released on Tuesday, October 1.