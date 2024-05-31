Law Roach Announces His First Book ‘How To Build A Fashion Icon’

Getty Images

Law Roach is known for his internet-breaking fashion moments with clients from longtime friend Zendaya to others such as Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, and many others. He’s captured the heart of the fashion industry after years of relentless hard work and meticulous dedication to his craft. Today, the image architect posted an announcement of his new book on Instagram. Entitled How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence From the World’s Only Image Architect, the book will pinpoint pivotal highlights of Law’s career path.

Over the last decade, Roach has been able to build a household name for himself by creating irreversible style moments. For instance, Zendaya’s Dune Part Two press look in the archival Mugler robot suit not only broke the internet, it solidified Roach’s prowess in regard to his work ethic and determination.

His first book is a testimony of his resilience from the beginning of his career to his success today. He’s consumed with fashion in the best way and his confidence is a factor to what he attributes his success to. Confidence no matter what industry you work in is a key factor to how far one will go.

This is more than a self-help book, it’s a manifesto to proclaim your own abilities to the world. Roach’s first-ever book entails first-hand experiences within the fashion industry. It also offers a step-by-step guide through this creative process, and how to cultivate the most important thing you need to succeed in fashion and anywhere: confidence. On the cover, Roach is seen gleefully in a yellow suit and green shoes, as if he’s found a secret he can’t wait to share.

Law Roach’s How To Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence is currently available for pre-order on banksquarebooks.com and amazon.com for $28.