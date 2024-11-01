Journey Through Lagos Fashion Week With Fashion Creator Tenicka Boyd

Ayo Makinwa

Tenicka Boyd, a non-profit executive and content creator is beloved for her elevated take on fashion. Boyd’s seamless outfits and effortless style might warrant a follow on your behalf. I saw her recently at an event in New York City and she is as chic online as she is IRL. For her latest adventure, she attended Lagos Fashion Week and was able to make it to an array of presentations. But while there she also had delicious eats and was invited to preview collections by the likes of Lisa Folawiyo and other buzzy brands on the continent.

Over the past few years, Lagos Fashion Week has been garnering attention due to the designer’s use of specific textiles that they have a special relationship with. But, the key week is also becoming larger due to the country and its emphasis on creating programming around it. Boyd was able to partake in a panel and rub shoulders with designers, she received a firsthand immersive experience while in Lagos.

“Lagos Fashion Week definitely was one of the best fashion weeks I’ve ever been to,” Boyd shared in an email. Some of the presentations Tenicka attended included Kilentar and Oríré, these were also a few of the content creator’s favorites. Both are wildly popular here in the United States, for instance, Kilentar recently hosted a New York pop-up that was a success.

Many of the shows were also fetes which provided a notable way to celebrate new collections. “The way [designers] were insistent on capturing the audience, inviting the customer into the story of the brand, and the intentionality around [the] diversity of the models was commendable,” Boyd added.

Tenicka Boyd is letting ESSENCE in on what she was up to during her days at Lagos Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to learn more about the fashion influencer’s whereabouts and outfits, below.

Day 1 — October 23

I landed in Lagos at 5:30 am, straight from Turkey, where I was vacationing with my husband. When I finally got to my hotel, I needed a shower and a nap. I woke up to a fitting at my hotel with Peter Oshobor the designer behind the brand Oshobor. (I was excited to see this collection go down the runway–it’s so yummy)! Before rushing to meet my photographer, Ayo Makinwa. I shot today’s look from Tongoro, a Senegalese-based brand. I always opt to shoot with local photographers and videographers when I travel because there are talented people everywhere.

Next, I was a panelist for the Official Lagos Fashion Week talk to discuss using content creation to shape global conversations on African fashion. It’s always been important for me to link the pan-African experience and discuss ways to support one another globally.

I changed looks for the opening night party, this time opting for a new pair of statement black pants and a white open-cropped blazer from Imad Eduso, which I absolutely adore. I barely made it to that party let me tell you. I got myself home as soon as I could and went straight to bed.

Day 2 — October 24

The next morning I woke up to plantains and eggs and a busy day. I started at 9:45 AM with a fitting with my dear friends at Imad Eduso. I was honored to preview the stunning collection and catch up with Dami Olukoya, the founder of the brand and her team. I then stopped by the fabulously curated store, Alara Lagos to check out their collection of African designers. This visit was followed by the most delicious lunch at NOK by Alara Lagos. The only thing more perfect than the interior design was the food. I’m still thinking about the food here.

Tonight was the opening night of Lagos Fashion Week. Standout shows for me were Imad Eduso, Dust of the Earth, Oshobor, and LFJ. I’m absolutely blown away by the blending of African tradition with contemporary design. The quality and creativity are on another level. I wore the most iconic dress from Imad Eduso. I mean helloooo Real Housewives of Lagos!

Day 3 — October 25

Lagos has been treating me so well and the welcome I’ve received has been beyond my wildest dreams. I’m so grateful to be here in Nigeria. My morning was busy stopping in to see Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah’s beautiful store to see her latest collection.

I had an incredible brunch at the Mediterranean restaurant SLOW. Afterward, I jetted over to Lisa Folawiyo’s showroom to see some of her archive pieces and to preview what’s to come from the Nigerian luxury legacy brand. They are making pure magic here.

IREMÍTIDÉ took my breath away with her vibrant and magical collection of elegant designs. Designed for the bold yet classic woman, she brought all the drama.

The beautiful feminine dresses from Elexiay were all about global extravagance and beauty. Every dress was well-tailored and I could imagine exactly where I’d go in them.

Babayo and Hertunda were also standout shows for me. They each had impeccable ties to their tribal traditions that were expressed through the lens of contemporary design.

Pepper Row was my favorite of the night. Their use of pink to portray a contemporary, flirty elegance stood out from the crowd. The intentional use of draping, the fringe, and the jeweled tops, were exceptionally edited. The mix of menswear told the story of fun socialites eager to attend their next soiree. This collection could take you from a seaside resort or an art gallery opening.

Day 4 — October 26

Day four started with a visit to Banke Kuku, the fun statement design brand known around the world to bring the perfect statement pieces into every closet it enters. I got to try on a number of pieces from their latest collection to add to my wardrobe. From Dubai to Cape Town to the South of France, the timeless slip dresses and robes are some of my favorites in the world.

Oríré was for the very demure and very fine babe! She set such a beautiful tone of elegance with deep jade tones, expert tailoring, and subtle flare in the most unexpected places. It is very clear from the aesthetic that the customer who wears Oríré is all about timeless pieces.

Rendoll is the IT girl brand and a fan favorite in America for a reason! Every single piece feels like you’re at a magical event, going to a party for Art Basel, having lunch at a villa garden, or greeting your friends at their new home. The inclusive womenswear brand has a way with fabric that I want to continue to see in decades to come.

Kilentar was mythical and rooted. She stuck to her resort wear aesthetic and played with patterns, and fringes, and left us with a curated collection. There were fun party pieces, comfortable contemporary pieces for everyday wear, and statement resort wear as well.

Day 5 — October 27

I started the day with Torlowei, the lingerie-inspired luxury house. I went to the showroom to hear the story of the brand as I’ve been a customer for years and supported their event at New York Fashion Week. Then I went over to connect with local Nigerian fashion creatives, designers, and entrepreneurs hosted at Melrose Loft which is an impeccable space to convene. We ate an incredible spread and reflected on Nigeria’s growing fashion scene.

My first proper show of the day I almost missed–Wanni Fuga celebrated 10 incredible years of elegant womenswear. The show was a star-studded affair that included a live singer, a celebrity host, and food (yes food)! Food is a rarity at New York fashion shows. The theme was set in a beautiful garden oasis that included a catwalk lined with real flowers. The designs honestly brought me to tears. They were not only regal, they were right for the time and where we are heading. Although the designs were streamlined and included her signature draping, it was the fresh colors and the subtle use of her logos at the most unexpected times that made it a full set of magic.

I couldn’t let the night end without another moment with Imad Eduso. They had a beautiful art installation that focused on the ever-enduring journey of the creative process which was expressed by the butterfly motif seen throughout the latest collection.

I stepped into the future at the much anticipated Orange Culture showcase. It was part party and part show. Every piece included a hint of homage to the diverse Nigerian culture while also finding a way to be heavily influenced by an optimism of the future. What a beautiful and brilliant display of the future of fashion.