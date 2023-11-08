Lacoste Taps Venus Williams For Its Newest Capsule Collection

Lacoste

EleVen by Venus Williams and Lacoste have released a new capsule collection. The collaboration speaks volumes largely due to Williams’ affinity for fashion. She founded her brand on the principles of confidence and high performance without compromising style. Lacoste is the ideal match not just for Williams who is a global brand ambassador–but also for her fans who are looking for statement pieces that blend modern design cues with preppy style.

“At EleVen, our mission is to inspire women to feel confident and help them achieve their goals, so they can become the best versions of themselves in all areas of their life,” Williams shares in a statement. “This collaboration with Lacoste embodies that same ethos.”

Lacoste which is often associated with classic preppy aesthetics of polo tops, tennis skirts, and sweater vests ether into experimental territory. Creative design director Pelagia Kolotouros ran point on the 18-piece collaborative collection. In the Lacoste X EleVen by Venus Williams range you’ll find a pink and green nylon tracksuit and short-sleeved striped polos. There is a sleek V-neck knit that features an enlarged Lacoste crocodile motif too. Additional staples include a navy tennis dress and multiple iterations of a tennis skirt. A graphic long-sleeve top emblazoned with the phrase “Venus Did It First” is another standout.

Lacoste

Another star piece is the collector’s items of a two-toned varsity-style jacket with blue and yellow elastic ribbed trimming and a large “L” 1933 with the crocodile on the breast. Williams wears these pieces proudly in the heart of New York City, the fashion capital of the United States in the collection’s campaign. The imagery features skyscraper backdrops which represents Williams’ mindset—believing in infinite possibilities if you set your mind to it. The range launches alongside the French brand’s 90th anniversary.

Lacoste

“It was an honor to work with their team to design a collection that not only reflects EleVen’s commitment to empowering women but also pays homage to the rich history and legacy of Lacoste,” Williams adds.

The Lacoste X EleVen by Venus Williams collection is currently available at lacoste.com and at Lacoste storefronts.