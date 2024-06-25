A Look At Kurt Geiger’s British Countryside-Inspired Collection 

The weekend celebration of Kurt Geiger’s Floral Couture collection was held in a tranquil atmosphere. Hosted at a remote location, about three hours from the bustling capital, London, England an intimate group of editors, influencers, and the Kurt Geiger team enjoyed sound baths, spa trips, cocktail making, and a little less noise.

Kurt Geiger collaborated with the world-renowned floral artist Tattie Isles to design the floral pattern featured throughout the entire collection. The collection’s signature element was a floral pattern with a watercolor-esque look, showcasing a myriad of colors reminiscent of the beautiful gardens most Brits have at their homes.

Kurt Geiger

“We wanted a murkier print that felt like an English garden on a soggy day because we have many of those,” said Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s creative director. “So we ended up with two. But then, of course, you do have to turn this painting into a repeat because I need to be able to scale it. And that was complicated.”

The moody print can be found on espadrilles, rain booties, sweatshirts, gardening bags, watering pots, sneakers, and sandals. Farrar-Hockley mentions that the sandals are her favorite item in the entire collection. Each item also evokes the countryside. For instance, Farrar-Hockley explains how essential espadrilles are for formal summer events to avoid sinking into the grass.

Kurt Geiger

“I think it was important [that the collection] felt British, but it also kind of goes way beyond that. Anyone can wear it in their own way, and I think that’s what’s really cool about it,” Farrar-Hockley adds. She notes that it feels very cottage garden-inspired due to the use of florals. Despite this, she expresses that the collection isn’t trendy.

The most captivating aspect of the weekend and the celebration of the Floral Couture collection was how immersive the entire experience was. As we learned about the collection, the energy of the garments and the thought behind each piece vividly conveyed the essence of the English countryside. It’s unique because, as a foreigner, flowers might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of England. However, discovering their cultural significance and importance was truly fascinating, perfectly embodying the name Floral Couture.

Kurt Geiger’s Floral Couture collection created in collaboration with floral artist Tattie Isles is currently available to shop in-store and on the brand’s website. Pricing starts at $45.