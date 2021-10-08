Courtesy of Kareem Porter

Today’s digitally driven world has provided designers with heightened access to exposure via social media, leading them to discover new ways to showcase their brand and engage with their audience. LA-based fashion stylist Kelsey Ashley has taken full advantage of technology’s advancements by creating a short fashion film in conjunction with the release of her second collection for her brand Beyond Measure. To formally debut the film, Ashley hosted a private screening in LA with the likes of Tokyo Stylez, Dreezy, comedian Kway and designer Latoia Fitzgerald in attendance.

Ashley, known for her exaggerated style, has shared her unique fashion perspective through her work with singer Keyshia Cole, rapper Lady London and countless others. Now, the multi-hyphenate creative wants everyone to get a taste of what she coins the Kelsey Ashley Experience with Beyond Measure. “I am largely known for an added corset or shoulder pad to any outfit,” says Ashley. “I launched Beyond Measure the Fashion House with the idea of making my personal style available to the masses.”

The fashion film showcased 10 pieces designed and styled by Ashley. From the 3-D bodysuit to the denim undie corset and safety corset, each piece is guaranteed to make a statement. It’s clear that Ashley’s line is for those who aren’t scared to take fashion risks and are willing to up their style beyond the limit–hence the name of the collection. “Oddly enough, this collection was titled after my journey to it; it pushed me to boundless limits,” Ashley says. “These garments were crafted with the idea of armor in mind, each garment serves as not only a fashion statement, but as confidence to attack the day.”

In such a competitive field, it takes confidence to trust your vision and believe that others will love it just as much as you do. For Ashley, her experience as a stylist was the perfect segway to becoming a designer. “As a stylist, I gained the eye of a designer, I learned the quality of fabric, structure and fit of garment,” she says. “Designing has always been second nature to me.”

The Beyond The Limit collection is available for purchase on byondmeasure.com, and if you want to see the pieces in action, watch the fashion film here.