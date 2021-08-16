Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother To Rest With A Beautiful Tribute, Releasing Doves and Balloons In Her Honor

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Singer Keyshia Cole has laid her late mother, Frankie Lons, to rest. Lons, who battled drug addiction on and off for most of her adult life, passed away suddenly in July from a reported drug overdose. Cole, who had publicly shared her journey to help her other with her sobriety and to restart her life, shared sweet moments from the funeral with her fans on Instagram.

“We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church,” Cole shared on Instagram. “When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time.”

Cole and family released white doves in Lons’ honor and bouquets of purple and white balloons as part of their heartfelt tribute to her life. Cole also shared a video of the funeral memorial program, which included a collage of photographs of Lons with her family through the years.

“I know her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da.”

Shortly after her mother’s sudden passing, Cole reacted to the loss on Instagram, sharing her shock and pain with fans.

“This is so hard man,” she wrote. “Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed.”