All The Designer Looks Keke Palmer Wore This Week

Getty Images

This week was an excellent one on the style front for Keke Palmer. She popped out in New York City wearing an array of outfits in preparation for the release of One of Them Days. Each of them felt elevated and on brand for this era of her life. Her stylist Zoe Costello, has been killing it regarding enmeshing Palmer’s personality with exciting looks. Over the week, Keke donned archival Dior, Schiaparelli, Stella McCartney, and Tom Ford.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

For her visit on The Today Show the archival Dior arrived in the form of a succinct seafoam green suit. The jacket featured a fur panel (this suit was from Dior’s fall 1998 collection sourced from Tab Vintage). The trousers were exquisitely tailored–each piece that comprised this moment fell elegantly on her body. The gorgeous orange hair by Kia Dior she also donned was the right pop of color.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Next, Palmer wore a black Schiaparelli dress with an oversized belt detail at the top. The jacket she wore on top was fitting for the freezing weather NYC has been dealing with lately. For this glam look a pair of matching Christian Louboutin pumps were the ideal shoe.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

What was perhaps my favorite look? When Costello styled Keke in a furry light pink coat and a Stella McCartney frock in a deep orange tone. A pair of Saint Laurent pumps plus a Lady Dior bag were the accessories that set this look off.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Last, but not least Palmer donned a Schiaparelli plaid coat with a matching mini skirt for an appearance at the Kelly Clarkson Show. Additional components of this winter-ready outfit included a black Wolford top, a black leather cap, and a pair of leather Tom Ford knee-high boots.

The stunning style moments surely grabbed our attention. Kudos to Costello for keeping things refreshing as Palmer trekked through NYC this week. We’ll continue keeping our eyes peeled for more looks by the duo as the year stretches on.