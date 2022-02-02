JW Pei Handbag Sale
By Jamila Stewart ·

If there’s one thing a fashion fanatic loves more than handbags alone, it’s handbags that are also affordable. Even better – an affordable handbag on a sale. It appears, then, we’re all in luck, as the celeb-loved handbag brand JW Pei has not one, but two sales to offer through February 7 (just in time for Valentine’s Day).

Known for its wide range of trendy handbags offered at prices your bank account will actually appreciate, there isn’t a must-have style you won’t find on the brand’s site. From petite top handles, to ’90s inspired shoulder baguettes, to totes at your service for weekend trips, a day at the office and beyond, you’re likely to fulfill the entirety of your arm candy wishlist here – and then some. What’s more is the brand’s range of colorways (think chocolate browns to multicolored styles, and pastel pinks) ensure there’s something to fit every personality, from the staple-loving minimalist, to the risk-taking maximalist. Anyone can agree though, a 15 percent off site wide sale, with a simultaneously running sale of 20 percent off Vday-ready red-colored bags, is just too good to pass up. Time to get scrolling while the clock is ticking, and shop some of the best styles of the sale ahead.

Prices below do not reflect discounted prices. Use code TIGER20 for 20% off red styles. Use code LUNAR15 for 15% off all other styles.

01
JW Pei Carly Saddle Bag
This handbag shape is just as sophisticated as it is fun.
available at JW Pei $79 Shop Now
02
JW Pei Gabbi Bag
Boasting everybody’s favorite shade of green, this bag has rightfully become a best seller.
available at JW Pei $89 Shop Now
03
JW Pei Jade Chain Bag
Effortlessly classy.
available at JW Pei $79 Shop Now
04
JW Pei Joy Bag
Your typical baguette just got better.
available at JW Pei $89 Shop Now
05
JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag
Only buy this if you’re prepared for nonstop compliments.
available at JW Pei $69 Shop Now
06
JW Pei Stella Shoulder Bag
This will easily become your everyday bag.
available at JW Pei $79 Shop Now
07
JW Pei Mila Shoulder Bag
Neutral accessories make statements, too.
available at JW Pei $89 Shop Now
08
JW Pei FEI Gradient Checkerboard Phone Bag
This has Valentine’s Day written all over it.
available at JW Pei $79 Shop Now
09
JW Pei Ruby Shoulder Bag
This bag already looks more expensive than it is. Now, it’s on sale, too.
available at JW Pei $99 Shop Now
10
JW Pei Lottie Chain Crossbody Bag
The quickest way to zhuzh up your office ‘fits.
available at JW Pei $69 Shop Now

