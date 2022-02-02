If there’s one thing a fashion fanatic loves more than handbags alone, it’s handbags that are also affordable. Even better – an affordable handbag on a sale. It appears, then, we’re all in luck, as the celeb-loved handbag brand JW Pei has not one, but two sales to offer through February 7 (just in time for Valentine’s Day).
Known for its wide range of trendy handbags offered at prices your bank account will actually appreciate, there isn’t a must-have style you won’t find on the brand’s site. From petite top handles, to ’90s inspired shoulder baguettes, to totes at your service for weekend trips, a day at the office and beyond, you’re likely to fulfill the entirety of your arm candy wishlist here – and then some. What’s more is the brand’s range of colorways (think chocolate browns to multicolored styles, and pastel pinks) ensure there’s something to fit every personality, from the staple-loving minimalist, to the risk-taking maximalist. Anyone can agree though, a 15 percent off site wide sale, with a simultaneously running sale of 20 percent off Vday-ready red-colored bags, is just too good to pass up. Time to get scrolling while the clock is ticking, and shop some of the best styles of the sale ahead.
Prices below do not reflect discounted prices. Use code TIGER20 for 20% off red styles. Use code LUNAR15 for 15% off all other styles.