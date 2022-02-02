If there’s one thing a fashion fanatic loves more than handbags alone, it’s handbags that are also affordable. Even better – an affordable handbag on a sale. It appears, then, we’re all in luck, as the celeb-loved handbag brand JW Pei has not one, but two sales to offer through February 7 (just in time for Valentine’s Day).

Known for its wide range of trendy handbags offered at prices your bank account will actually appreciate, there isn’t a must-have style you won’t find on the brand’s site. From petite top handles, to ’90s inspired shoulder baguettes, to totes at your service for weekend trips, a day at the office and beyond, you’re likely to fulfill the entirety of your arm candy wishlist here – and then some. What’s more is the brand’s range of colorways (think chocolate browns to multicolored styles, and pastel pinks) ensure there’s something to fit every personality, from the staple-loving minimalist, to the risk-taking maximalist. Anyone can agree though, a 15 percent off site wide sale, with a simultaneously running sale of 20 percent off Vday-ready red-colored bags, is just too good to pass up. Time to get scrolling while the clock is ticking, and shop some of the best styles of the sale ahead.