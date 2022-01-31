Just like that, we’re already entering the second month of 2022, which means Valentine’s Day is literally tomorrow. Not really, but at the rate time seems to fly by, placing those online orders for your special lingerie now is imperative, and somehow, the selection of intimates just gets better every year.

Shopping for new lingerie is one of those things that just makes you feel empowered and like you have your life together. Truly, there’s no reason we shouldn’t pay the extra attention to our undies year round, but a new set at least makes February 14 feel even more special. For those wanting to go the extra mile to wow your partner, opt for a matching bra and panty set that comes complete with matching suspenders, and top it off with a robe. Not into all the fuss? You’ll feel just as in the mood keeping it simple with a teddy (one pieces for the win). Or, end the night in a sheer maxi if you have an affinity for a little dramatics.

With the rise of galentines day and the like, Valentine’s Day isn’t so much just for couples anymore, meaning you can come home after a night out with the girls and curl up with a glass of wine, Netflix and your new sleepwear. No matter the occasion, we’ve got 12 getups you’ll love, ahead.