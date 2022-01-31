Just like that, we’re already entering the second month of 2022, which means Valentine’s Day is literally tomorrow. Not really, but at the rate time seems to fly by, placing those online orders for your special lingerie now is imperative, and somehow, the selection of intimates just gets better every year.
Shopping for new lingerie is one of those things that just makes you feel empowered and like you have your life together. Truly, there’s no reason we shouldn’t pay the extra attention to our undies year round, but a new set at least makes February 14 feel even more special. For those wanting to go the extra mile to wow your partner, opt for a matching bra and panty set that comes complete with matching suspenders, and top it off with a robe. Not into all the fuss? You’ll feel just as in the mood keeping it simple with a teddy (one pieces for the win). Or, end the night in a sheer maxi if you have an affinity for a little dramatics.
With the rise of galentines day and the like, Valentine’s Day isn’t so much just for couples anymore, meaning you can come home after a night out with the girls and curl up with a glass of wine, Netflix and your new sleepwear. No matter the occasion, we’ve got 12 getups you’ll love, ahead.
01
Love, Vera Embroidered Heart Three Piece Garter Set
This set is complete with the prettiest embroidered details, and you can customize the size of each piece.
02
Savage X Fenty Lace’d Up Cami
Look no further for a flirty color-blocked option.
03
Savage X Fenty Lace’d Up
Valentine’s Day or not, these are a must have in your intimates drawer.
04
Bluebella Georgiana Long Chemise
For a grand entrance.
05
Meshki Millie Bra
This monogram print bra works for everyday wear as well.
06
Meshki Millie Brief
Don’t forget the matching undies.
07
Honey Birdette Melissa Chemise & Thong Gift Set
This silky situation comes with peek-a-boo details at its side, a draped back, and a matching thong.
08
Yandy Eyelash Lace Teddy
As sultry and sophisticated as teddys come.
09
Only Hearts Coucou lola Joey Bralette
Lingerie doesn’t always have to be self-serious, and this bra proves it.
10
Only Hearts Coucou Butterfly Brief
These cheeky undies come with the cutest high-cut silhouette.
11
Tiger Mist Genevieve Set
Pearl details add a subtle touch that goes a kong way.
12
Playful Promises Naomi Cherry Slip
Trade in hearts and floral elements for an unexpected cherry motif with this alluring piece.
13
Anya Lust Goddess of Sensuality Sheer Robe
There isn’t a lingerie set that won’t look good under this masterpiece.
14
Boohoo Floral Lace Bra, Suspender & Thong
This bra and panty set comes with an adder suspender for those ready to make a lasting impression.
15
Kiki De Montparnasse Claire Corset Bra
This top offers a polished and no-fuss take on the standard corset.
16
Kiki De Montparnasse Claire Corset Panties
Simple, but effectuve.
