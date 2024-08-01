H&M, Ev Bravado And Téla D’Amore Reveal New Collection

2024 LVMH Prize semi-finalists Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore have teamed up with H&M on a collection. Releasing today the collaboration explores Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy and his impact on Black creatives, according to a press release. The 30-piece collection enmeshes the artist’s iconic imagery and rarely seen artworks with Bravado and D’Amore’s stained glass and eclectic pieces.

H&M

Fans of the artist and the designers will be able to purchase jackets, short-sleeve shirts, jeans, hoodies, T-shirts, a dress, a skirt, and a corset top. Accessories are also a part of the collection. One standout is a bomber jacket emblazoned with the vibrant artwork Ass Killer, 1984, and embroidery of the designer’s arched window. There is also a black blazer with Basquiat’s scribbles about jazz titans Charlie Parker and Miles Davis (Discography 1, 1984). A pair of black leather trousers references the artworks Untitled (Ideal), 1988, and Untitled (World Famous), 1983. Additional staples include a unisex distressed denim jacket and matching jeans with Basquiat’s art enshrined in the recurring window design.

“We create to exemplify beauty in this world, because there’s never enough of it,” Ev Bravado shared in a statement.

H&M

Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore who are were also finalists for the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund are beloved for their unique creations. The care and intention they put into their well-crafted pieces are not limited to garment distressing and upcycled denim. The newly launched H&M collaboration notes their ability to blur the line between fashion, art, and culture. It also highlights and amplifies the special legacy of Jean-Michel Basquiat. This comes to life through significant placement prints, embroidery, and embroidered patches of his artworks on their signature silhouettes.

Head to hm.com to purchase pieces from the 30-piece collection. Items are also available in select stores. Pricing starts at $18.