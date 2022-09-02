We Catch Up With Designer Jason Rembert Ahead of His NYFW 2022 Presentation

Multi-hyphenate Jason Rembert has been on quite the winning streak, and we love to see it! From styling, some of the hottest names in the industry, working with Grand Marnier on a signature cocktail, and dressing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court (MAJOR!), all while preparing for his upcoming Spring/Summer 23′ show. We caught up with the designer and chatted about some of the things he’s been up to this summer.

Of the many things Rembert has his hands in, one of the most iconic career moments to date came this past month. Rembert had the privilege of seeing Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson, the first Black woman to preside over the Supreme Court, wear a chocolate wool coat from his label Aliétte in a thought-provoking editorial in the landmark September issue of Vogue. He exclaims enthusiastically, “It was like Christmas.”

Along with this particular occasion, the creative designer recently worked with Grand Marnier to reveal his favorite margarita recipes and give us a preview of what to expect from his collection at New York Fashion Week.

“Grand Marnier and I both appreciate bolder and artfully crafted choices, which is what the principle of maximalism is all about, Rembert tells ESSENCE. “We both aim to elevate an experience—whether that’s through your cocktail enjoyment or your fashion sense. These shared aesthetics give me the freedom to express my sense of style without feeling constrained, and that’s important to me in collaboration.”

The “JR Maximalist Margarita” was inspired by a bold palette. With the expertise of a cocktail expert, Xavier Herit, Rembert wanted the different elements of style to be fun and tasty with a touch of class. “I styled it in a coupe glass and included a dried passion fruit garnish and a black salt rim,” he explains. “This drink is classic!”

Speaking of bold palettes, when we asked the Aliette designer why his drink is called the Maximalist, he explained that it comes from his freedom to create the unexpected. “Maximalism is not new to the design world, but I think we’ve seen a bit of a resurgence in the popularity of maximalism, particularly in the fashion world. He continues, “While trends can come and go, I’ve always embraced maximalism through my creative process and in my designs by being authentic and true to my spirit.”

To create a connection and a maximalist ambiance between the collaboration with Grand Marnier, Rembert had the models dressed in his Fall collection as they walked into the room carrying the Grand Marnier margaritas that were styled with all sorts of interesting garnishes. “I thought about trying to match the color of the dresses to the color of the cocktails, but then I realized I wanted to put a unique twist on how they were styled together—kinda like mixing cognac and orange—it’s unexpected, but a perfect match.”

With so much success happening in Rembert’s world of fashion, he reminds us that whatever he creates artistically is inspired by the world around him, especially the women in his life. “My mom was a single parent with five children, and she taught us that, no matter what, make it happen.” He continues, “For this upcoming NYFW, I took my time with this collection. I hope that the women I’m inspired by and admire feel seen.”