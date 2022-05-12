Aliétte Fall/Winter 2022 Is All About Glam

Aliétte, the brainchild of mega-stylist to the stars Jason Rembert, has come to be known for its refined sensibility, sophisticated feminity, and effortless modern take on eveningwear. For the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, they stayed true to that design ethos. Sleek embellished gowns adorned with ostrich feathers, voluminous gowns with delicate layers of tulle, sharp tailoring, structured coats, and a throughline of glamorous eveningwear (see: look two; a sheer black jumpsuit, embellished with star appliqué).

This season the house channeled the showy, glam essence of the late 70s and the exaggerated and sharp cuts of the 80s.

Photo by: AB+DM / Courtesy of Brand

The collection starts with a gold, embellished fringed, flapper style dress that instantly brings to mind the era of Cher x Bob Mackie. In fact, several looks reference the Mackie aesthetic and muses (like Diana Ross). Taffeta sleeves, ruched ball gowns, and lustrous tailored suits and jackets round out the 80s references.

The lookbook, shot by photographic duo AB+DM and styled by stylist, consultant, and Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory, showcases the clothes front and center.

Photo by: AB+DM / Courtesy of Brand

Since its establishment in 2019, Aliétte has garnered a legion of celebrity endorsements, culminating in dressing four attendees for 2021’s part one of the Costume Institute Gala; Ilana Glazer, who hosted the pre-event red carpet, tennis superstar Sloane Stephens, Kehlani, and Law Roach.

Rembert, known for dressing some of the entertainment industry’s leading ladies including Issa Rae, Mary J Blige and Lizzo, hopes to expand his styling ethos through Aliétte. As the brand states, “Aliétte is for the fearless, confident woman who wants to stand out.” With bold hues of yellow tangerine and emerald, embroidered bralettes and corsets paired with low wise trousers and cobalt blue lambskin leather, and a foray into tailoring—that is very apparent with this collection.