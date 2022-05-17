Jacquemus x Nike Collab—Here’s What We Know

Rumor had it in 2020 and again in September 2021 that we could be expecting a collaboration from the highly praised French brand, Jacquemus, and powerhouse activewear brand, Nike. Today, the rumor has been proven true with the official announcement from Nike on the capsule collection set to launch exclusively on June 28th.

Nike has tapped French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus to bring a fresh and French perspective to the sportswear brand. Nike’s vice president of Catalyst Apparel Design, Jarrett Reynolds, states, “to be looking for unique collaborations that are unlike anything the brand is already producing. We see this in partnership with other contemporary brands such as Off-White, Sacai, COMME des GARÇONS, Martine Rose, and many others.”

Jacquemus hopes to reinterpret Nike’s women’s sportswear with a more minimal lens. His inspiration stems from neutral color schemes, vintage ACG pieces, and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. He even plans to reenvision the rugged 1997 Nike Humara’s, his personal favorite Nike footwear. The interweaving of the two brands is said to be both accessible to all and a fluid combination of Jacquemus’s clean aesthetic and Nike’s technical performance. The collaboration is a 50/50 union in hopes of expanding reach and relevance for the needs of upcoming generations of athletes.

With the push for athleisure in everyday attire, the 15-piece collection of apparel and footwear celebrates the effortlessness and sensuality of French fashion, in tandem with sports apparel uniforms such as tennis. The collection will include pleated skirts, backless dresses to perform on and off the court, Nike Humara’s reimagined, and accessories like bucket hats with hikers and bikers in mind. It feels special in a way that has not yet been done for either brand.

Mark your calendars for the Jacquemus x Nike collection launch on June 28th. You can purchase exclusively at nike.com and jacquemus.com. Select Nike stores globally will carry the collab later this summer.