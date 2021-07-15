Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger Collaborate For A Fashion Collection With No Gender In Mind

Instagram/Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger has never shied away from a creative and innovative collaboration. Remember his collaborations with Zendaya? Yeah, that was fire! Up next? Pose star and social activist Indya Moore, recently announced via her Instagram that she has teamed up with the iconic American fashion brand to create an inclusive capsule collection.

“This capsule goes beyond great style,” Moore said in the official press release about the line that promises to move the fashion industry onward and upward in the right direction of inclusion and acceptance of all sizes, colors, and genders. She adds, “It breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are.”

Tommy x Indya is a collection of size-inclusive and non-gendered designs that incorporate nostalgic fashion and accessories from the late 90’s and 2000’s. The line that takes us down memory lane includes bucket hats (think LL Cool J), a bandeau top (think the late Aaliyah), oversized tees (think Xscape). And we completely stan for the satin overalls (think any boy band USA!).

Donations from the collection, available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL, will be given to three causes that are very endearing to both Hilfiger and Moore: Rainbow Railroad, Reuniting of African Descendants (ROAD), and the Global Coalition. Pieces are available now at Tommy.com and at select retail locations in Europe starting July 20. Prices range from $30 to $379.