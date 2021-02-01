Indya Moore Shows Off A New Buzz Cut

Hair or no hair, Indya Moore is a bonafide stunner. However, when she recently revealed a buzz cut, those already to-die-for features were put on center stage.

She donned the new look in an ad for Fenty Beauty on Instagram as well. Showing off her barely-there hair and smooth skin thanks to the newest Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation, the actress reminded us yet again of those undeniable modeling chops.

She’s been showing off the new look all over social media, and practically everyone is begging for more selfies. Check some of them out ahead.

Many of Moore’s famous friends have displayed their love for the cut under her Instagram comments saying things like: “I live for a nasty buzz cut,” “This cut is my life,” “It’s the short cut fa me,” and of course, posting countless heart eyes.

Rumor has it, that Moore skipped the salon and did the buzz herself. If only we could all look this fabulous after an at-home haircut.