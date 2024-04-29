In Case You Missed It: Ms. Tina Knowles Wears Diesel, Usher Wears Valentino, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First off, Ms. Tina Knowles shook the internet with a Diesel look she wore to a comedy show. It’s the same look that her daughter Beyoncé wore on her Renaissance Tour. Meanwhile, at an event for fine jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. our cover star Usher Raymond wore an all-white Valentino suit that had us swooning.

Next, fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore has revealed its latest capsule, a golf collection. It’s the company’s first time doing so. Additionally, the French fashion house Hermés, home of the Birkin, has opened a store in New Jersey. Lastly, British singer FKA Twigs is partnering with the Swiss sneaker brand On for a collaborative collection.

Usher Raymond Wears Valentino

Our May/June cover star Usher Raymond stunned in an all-white suit designed by Valentino. At the Tiffany & Co. event, the iconic R&B singer solidified that all-white is just classic in and out of music videos about yearning or mistakes. While the singer didn’t break out in song or rip his shirt, he did show off a bit of skin with a low-hanging tank top tucked into his crisp white well-fitting pants. His structured blazer sat on his shoulders in a wide, yet chic fit. He added white boots with a brown sole and short heel and accessorized with a silver double chain. On one lapel sat an emerald and diamond brooch with a white floral appliqué.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Usher attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Ms. Tina Knowles Wears Diesel

At Cedric the Entertainer’s Love and Laughter tour, Ms. Tina Knowles stepped onto the red carpet in a Diesel outfit that looked very familiar. It was the same outfit Beyoncé’s wore while on her Renaissance Tour. The Trompe l’oeil jumpsuit had a washed denim effect with a functional zipper at the front and exposed “seams” at the legs. The top of the bodysuit was unbuttoned unlike how her daughter wore it completely closed on stage. The mother-daughter both wore their Diesel looks with fierceness, but we can confidently say Beyoncé got it from her mama.

Aimé Leon Dore Unveils Its First Golf Collection

Fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore’s first-ever golf collection has arrived. The brand is known for its preppy and Americana aesthetics, so a golf collection is a no-brainer. The capsule features an array of pieces fitting for the sport or lounging in a golf cart stylishly. Designs like fleece vests with a pocket zipper, polo shirts, wide-legged trousers, structured shorts, nylon zip-up jackets, and short-sleeved button-downs are included in the collection. Accessories like knit golf caps, socks, a green backpack, a green duffle bag, and light bucket hats are also included for extra preppiness.

Shop the latest Aimé Leon Dore golf collection on aimeleondore.com. Prices range from $20 to $295.

Hermés Opens Third Store In New Jersey

The French fashion house Hermés has opened a new boutique in New Jersey in honor of Princeton University. This is the brand’s 36th U.S. store location and its third location in New Jersey. The new boutique is located at Palmer Square, a popular shopping hub. This new location near the university is in a historic building and is a freestanding boutique. This location’s purpose is to become alluring for younger consumers on an international level as well as the Jersey locals. ⁠“People would go to Philadelphia or New York, but now we’re giving them the opportunity to shop locally,” Hermés U.S. president Diane Mahady tells WWD.

FKA Twigs Teams Up With Sneaker Brand On

FKA Twigs and the Swiss sneaker brand On have decided to collaborate on a new collection. The British singer’s collection with the brand will include tennis and lifestyle footwear, just in time for the summer’s push for exercise. It was announced on BoF that Twigs would be a long-term creative partner and will be the face of the brand’s first collection which will be released in August. A teaser was already posted on the singer’s Instagram to give a taste of what to expect. The capsule will also include clothing items such as T-shirts, sweatpants, and workout gear like sports bras and crop tops.