In Case You Missed It: Tracee Ellis Ross In Loewe, Mejuri Joins Lab-Grown Diamond Market, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion had some compelling moments worth highlighting. First up, Tracee Ellis Ross once again proved that she’s a fashion icon when she wore a full Loewe look for a New York screening of the film American Fiction. The chunky knit sweater featured oversized gold button details which matched her chunky gold earrings.

Next, French fashion house Saint Laurent has opened its largest store yet in Paris. The location is at the Champs-Élysée. The store was designed by Anthony Vaccarello who incorporated concrete, vibrant marble, and dark wood.

In the fine jewelry market, Mejuri has announced it will begin selling lab-grown diamonds. The brand which has raised $100 million since it was founded is kicking off this new category with a selection of classic Mejuri diamond styles recreated with lab-grown diamonds in larger sizes. According to Glossy these pieces are only available to members of Mejuri’s loyalty program.

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Loewe

Getty Images

Actress and style icon Tracee Ellis Ross wore a Loewe look from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection over the weekend. The chunky, sleeveless knit sweater featured huge gold buttons, she wore it with a pair of oversized, high-waisted dark wash denim pants that hit the floor. Her gold earrings matched the buttons on her chunky knit and underneath she wore a plain black T-shirt. For other accessories, she wore a large diamond choker layered over a silver chain link choker necklace. Her hair slick back and a red lip finished off her look.

Mejuri Joins Lab-Grown Diamond Market

Lab-grown diamonds are growing in popularity as brands like Pandora have started to sell them, and now affordable jewelry brand Mejuri has joined the bandwagon. In a Vogue interview, the brand’s co-founder Noura Sakkijha shared: “[Mejuri’s] expansion into lab-grown diamonds is a way to make high quality diamonds (especially the larger sized stones) more accessible to our customers without compromising our sustainability efforts.” The brand is releasing a new lab-grown diamond collection that features classic pieces like tennis bracelets, necklaces, studs, and solitaire pieces. This new wave of lab-grown diamonds is making way for more affordable stones to be put into production, making fine jewelry accessible.

Saint Laurent Opens Its Largest Store In Paris

The latest storefront to open in Paris is Saint Laurent’s flagship store. It’s also notably the brand’s largest store. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the brand’s creative director, the modern space incorporated concrete, colorful marble, and dark wood to give the store a luxurious feel. “This design embodies the heritage of the house, reflecting its elegant and luxurious aesthetic while integrating the modern elements which are my own contributions in the space,” Vaccarello tells WWD. The store’s beauty was so eye-catching that the president and chief executive officer of Saint Laurent, Francesca Bellettini said that all Saint Laurent stores going forward will adopt the same design elements that Vaccarello incorporated.

Google Is Making Finding Dupes Easier

The “dupe” craze on TikTok has made its way to the Google search engine. According to Business of Fashion, Google has updated a newer feature that was introduced last year where keywords like “dupe” come up. This feature is based on the user’s search habits but, this makes dupes even easier to find than before. Some brands might market themselves as cheaper alternatives and end up at the top of the search page. Additionally, Google still has a strict policy that bans counterfeit goods from being sold or promoted Google will remove web pages from search results if counterfeit goods are being sold.