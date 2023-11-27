WireImage

This past weekend in fashion there were many things to celebrate. For instance, Pharrell is back with his second Louis Vuitton show for Men’s Fashion Week, which will debut in Hong Kong on Thursday. Since his appointment as the new creative director, the renowned producer and musician has shaken up the fashion industry. Next, British-Ghanian fashion photographer, director, and publisher Campbell Addy will receive the Isabella Blow Award at the 2023 Fashion Awards in the coming days on behalf of the British Fashion Council. Campbell is largely known for shooting powerful imagery of cultural figures including Naomi Campbell, Tyler, The Creator, Adut Akech, and more.

Footwear designer Salehe Bembury teased his new Crocs for Spring/Summer 2024 and it’s extra cool. Nike has been on a roll with spotlighting creatives. The sportswear brand recently announced it will center Prim Black, a queer safe space for Black people. Sacai and Moncler have joined forces for an outerwear collection filled with shiny puffers and long and short hemlines.

Lastly, French fashion house Dior is gearing up to debut its Menswear Fall 2024 collection in Hong Kong.

If you’re curious about the ins and outs of the fashion industry from high-fashion to accessible fashion, keep scrolling. You might find a few things to add to your cart.

Dior To Debut Next Menswear Collection In Hong Kong

Today, Dior has announced it is presenting its Menswear Fall 2024 collection in Hong Kong for the first time since 2016. Spearheaded by Kim Jones, the show is set for January during Men’s Fashion Week–in 2014, the brand also presented a women’s haute couture show in Hong Kong. Dior has had a presence in Hong Kong since 1980, according to WWD, the brand has 11 stores there.

Louis Vuitton And Pharrell’s Next Menswear Collection Debuts This Week In Hong Kong

A week ago, LVMH announced that its French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton was set to present its Pre-Fall 2024 Menswear collection in Hong Kong. This marks Pharrell’s second show as creative director of the brand’s menswear division. This show is in partnership with Adrian Cheng, owner of K11 Musea Mall near the show’s location. Pharrel’s first show for Louis Vuitton was in Paris and was a star-studded affair.

Salehe Bembury Teases New Crocs

Salehe Bembury is always coming up with new ways to make sneakers a work of art. For his latest teaser he reimagines a Croc sneaker which features the chunkiest dirt green sole and an upper made with a pastel salmon pink color. This teaser is for his Spring/Summer 2024 drop. Stay tuned for additional details.

Campbell Addy Will Receive The Isabella Blow Award On Behalf Of The British Fashion Council

British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy has been creating imagery for fashion like no other. Addy’s work ethic and beautiful point of view have won him the honor of being awarded the Isabella Blow Award at the Fashion Awards 2023. It’s a no-brainer that Addy is well-deserved of the award as he’s trailblazed what it means to be a fashion photographer and a director and publisher of “Feeling Seen: Photographs of Campbell Addy.” Additionally, Addy’s work has appeared across publications including i-D, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, and more. The Fashion Awards 2023 will take place on December 4 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Maya Jama, Kojey Radical, and Law Roach will serve as hosts at the lauded event.

Sacai x Moncler’s Latest Outerwear Collection Is Out Now

Moncler/Sacai

The most luxe winter collaboration is out now. Sacai and Moncler, two high-fashion brands have come together to create an outerwear collection filled with high-quality Black and gray puffers and more. The collection features all-white pieces including a short down jacket, a gilet, a dress, and a belt and hood. For the men, the collection features a black short-down jacket, a gilet, a puffer, and trousers, all in black.

The Sacai x Moncler outerwear collection is available now at select boutiques and on moncler.com. Prices retail at $8,700.