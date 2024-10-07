In Case You Missed It: Jennifer Hudson Wears La Roxx To AMAs, Meghan Markle Wears Carolina Herrera, And More

Getty Images

This weekend was packed with fashion moments, from charity galas and the American Music Awards to new sneaker launches. First, Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Whitney Houston at the 50th American Music Awards in an excellent black gown by La Roxx. Next, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made an unforeseen appearance in a fiery red gown at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

Last week, Nordstrom launched a limited-time pop-up shop, Jordan Brand at The Corner at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship store. Up next, Danai Gurira stunned in an elegant dress by Reformation over the weekend.

Lastly, Childish Gambino and Kaytranada wore custom Gucci outfits in their latest video for the single “Witchy.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below.

Jennifer Hudson Performs At AMAs In Custom La Roxx

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson performed at the 50th American Music Awards, paying tribute to the 22-time AMA winner, the late Whitney Houston. Hudson adorned her black custom dress by La Roxx with sheer detailing alongside diamond-dangling earrings by Anaya, a studded diamond collar, and a sultry smokey eye, keeping the look dark. Rings by A. Jaffe and Zydo topped off her look. With a cape and matching opera gloves, Hudson surely brought that drama.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Meghan Markle Wears Carolina Herrera

Meghan Markle unexpectedly appeared at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend. Markle was seen wearing a red silk dress with a plunging bustier and a halter-esque neckline as she graced the green carpet. She wore minimal jewelry and an effortless body wave hairstyle. Markle stepped on the carpet with a look of ease and simplicity. Markle was first spotted wearing the Herrera gown in 2021 when she and Prince Harry attended the Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Nordstrom Launches Jordan Brand at The Corner Pop-Up

Nordstrom and Jordan Brand’s newly launched limited-time pop-up is located at the corner of 57th and Broadway in New York City. The pop-up will showcase exclusive apparel, sneakers, and accessories, with special product drops in addition to curated programming. Each Thursday, the shop will host “Girl Talk” sessions featuring conversations between influential women focusing on women’s roles in basketball and streetwear culture.

Jordan Brand at The Corner will be open at Nordstrom NYC through November 10. Products are available to purchase in-store and online at nordstrom.com.

Connie Zhou

Danai Gurira Wears Reformation

Stars they’re just like us. To attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California actress Danai Gurira wore a stunning dress by Refromation. The golden and yellow tones of this selection accentuated her glowing skin beautifully. Her hair which was swept into an updo was the ideal pairing for this moment.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Childish Gambino and Kaytranada Wear Custom Gucci

In the video for their song “Witchy,” Kaytranda and Childish Gambino wear jewelry from Brooklyn-based designer Bernard James and custom Gucci looks styled by Von Ford. Throughout the video, Childish Gambino is seen wearing a low-cut Gucci shirt accentuating the Mirror Nano Link Necklace. Kaytranada was seen in the classic Pave Mirror Pendant paired with a black cardigan without a shirt underneath. The video is a single from Kaytranada’s most recent album TIMELESS.

At the moment Kaytranda is touring North America–his opener for the tour is his collaborator Channel Tres. Appearances from Amaarae, Sam Gellaitry, Kitty Ca$h, and Lou Phelps have also happened in select cities.