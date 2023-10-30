Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few celebrity style moments in addition to news worthy of your attention. First up, Gabrielle Union celebrated her birthday in style in London in a gorgeous black floral applique look. Next, Janelle Monáe stunned in a vibrant red gown by Greta Constantine at a recent star-studded event. The gown’s bold hue perfectly complemented Monáe’s eccentric style. Drake’s brand Nocta has once again joined forces with Nike and this time, they’ve brought their creative synergy to a basketball-inspired collection.

The New York Times recently revealed a feature detailing Kanye West’s fraught relationship with Adidas which severed ties with the artist a year ago. In the report, current and former employees of Adidas and West share their accounts of the decade-long partnership between the billionaire and the global sports company. In more fashion business news, Chinese e-commerce company Shein has purchased Manchester-based fashion brand Missguided.

Lastly, fans of unique collaborations will be excited to hear about Cactus Flea Market and Human Made teaming up for a capsule collection. This collaboration entitled the “Japan Made” collection featuring vibrant outerwear pieces, delivers a fusion of Cactus Flea Market’s playful and vibrant aesthetic with Human Made’s streetwear prowess.

To stay up-to-date on all things fashion this weekend, keep scrolling.

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday In Style In London

Gabrielle Union gathered a few of her closest friends in London as she marked her 51st birthday. In a special Instagram post, the actress shared a black see-through dress paired with a clean-cut bob. Floral appliques accentuated the bust and the midriff portion of the piece styled by Thomas Christos her longtime stylist.

Singer Janelle Monáe Stuns In Greta Constantine

When it comes to fashion as well as music, Janelle Monáe is a force to be reckoned with. Recently, for an event in Los Angeles, Monáe stepped into the spotlight in a red mini dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves by Greta Constantine. The gown’s sweetheart neckline was one detail that stood out. Janelle’s stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn went for a full red look: matching red heels and a rounded velvet clutch topped off her outfit.

A Look Inside Kanye West’s And Adidas’ Long-Term Partnership

Last year Adidas officially ended Kanye West’s partnership which catapulted them both into the streetwear lexicon nearly a decade ago. A New York Times feature that launched on Friday provides an internal look at the inflammatory comments and actions that were happening while West was on his road to becoming a billionaire. Erratic behavior, sexually offensive comments, and more were detailed.

Shein Purchases Misguided

Digital-first fashion company Shein has purchased Missguided from Fraseers Group, per The Wall Street Journal. This news follows reports that a deal was in the works back in September. This could be a new beginning for the U.K. online women’s fashion label. The transaction marks the first U.K. brand acquisition for Shein.

Nike And Drake’s Nocta Release Another Collection

Drake’s brand Nocta and Nike have come together again to drop a basketball-inspired collection. The “Nocta Glide” is the star of the collection coming in two colorways of red and white. The futuristic silhouette features silver details with the Nocta and Nike logos engraved. There are also apparel pieces like baby blue sleeveless jersey-like tops, shorts, black dri-fit short-sleeve tops, and a tan longline jacket. The collection is equal parts stylish and functional for basketball players and non-players.

The “Nocta Glide” is available on nocta.com for $160. Stay tuned for apparel.

Cactus Plant Flea Market And Human Made Collection

The capsule collection entitled “Japan Made,” is the latest collaboration between Cactus Flea Market and Human Made. It features a vibrant array of colorful jackets from rainbow stripes, fuzzy tans, and bright orange with tiger stripes with yellow smiley faces. Some pieces like a standout fuzzy bag feature a Yin and Yang motif. This fusion of Cactus Flea Market’s bold aesthetic and Human Made’s streetwear edge is the perfect blend. Other standouts include a lime green jacket, a cream graphic smiley face bandana, and a leopard print full zip jacket.

The collection is available to shop on humanmade.com and at select retailers. Prices range from $200 to $575.