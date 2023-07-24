In Case You Missed It: Rihanna And Baby RZA Coordinate In Denim, Jordyn Woods Drops New Collection, And More

Getty Images

From Friday to Monday, fashion’s most iconic moments tend to happen, and this past weekend was no exception. Martine Rose is in the limelight again for her contribution to the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s tunnel look, Issa Rae continues to give us Black Barbiecore, Rihanna serves mother in more ways than one, and a new collection by socialite turned model business mogul has been released.

We wanted to keep you hip and up-to-date on all things fashion that happened over the weekend to prepare you for the rest of this week. Fashion moments like these below are truly worthy of their virality. Have a look below at all the news you might have missed.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Wears Custom Martine Rose

The most iconic moment in sports history (in my humble opinion) is the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team walking in unison wearing custom suits designed by Martine Rose. The British-Jamaican designer in collaboration with Nike made these monotone houndstooth textured navy blue suits. The suits are tailored to perfection and many of the players wore unreleased Martine Rose X Nike shoes to complete their looks. I might start watching sports solely because of this moment.

Woods By Jordyn New Collection

Socialite, model, and now clothing brand owner, Jordyn Woods, has been in her bag with Woods By Jordyn. The brand is all about inclusion and embracing your body, offering dresses that range from sizes XS to 3XL. In her campaign video, Woods herself is seen wearing pieces from her collection, featuring a double mesh design made to make you feel snatched and hugged in all the right places. What I love most about this collection are the different prints. They make a statement and let you know that it’s more than okay to take up space.

Issa Rae Wears Ivy Park

Issa Rae is channeling Black Barbie in the city, just as Nicki Minaj would want. The hot pink velvet bathing suit set she’s wearing is from Ivy Park, one of the recent collections dropped by Queen Bey in collaboration with Adidas. These collections have consistently exuded a Renaissance-appropriate vibe, but this particular look feels like a Barbie marketing moment crafted with utmost precision.

Rihanna Serves Mother In Denim

The only woman to look to for maternity fashion inspiration, Rihanna, has once again stunned us with her post-dinner look. It’s almost convincing that the paparazzi follows her solely for her impeccable fashion moments. The singer and mother (no drama) carries baby RZA, who is wearing a vintage Levi’s denim on denim look. To coordinate with her son without being overly matchy, Rihanna wears a pair of doodle-printed baggy jeans from Balenciaga and a money-printed kimono from Keitt Kollection, a Black-woman owned brand that empowers women’s dreams through their creative designs. It seems like dressing the part is key to manifesting success and prosperity – if you want the big bucks, you have to start dressing like it, just like Rihanna does.