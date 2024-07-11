How To Style A Knit Dress For The Office

Getty Images

A light knit dress in the office is an effortless way to appear put together while also not worrying about putting a full look together. Whether it’s an open knit, a ribbed knit, or light layer, this type of dress just makes getting ready for the office as easy as possible. We’ve been dying to try them ourselves, especially testing them out in the heat.

There are a few ways we’re thinking of trying out our knit dresses at the office, making our outfits appropriate without compromising your style. Think blazers, sets, and layers to create an office-friendly yet incredibly fashionable ensemble that can make it out of the office as well. You’ll be surprised at how easy these looks are to recreate, and how comfortable they are even in the heat.

Below learn more on how we’re wearing light knit dresses to the office.

Add A Few Layers

While it is quite warm out, the office can tend to get chilly. Try adding a long knit sweater over your dress and pair it with boots. Add your favorite structured leather work bag and a few rings stacked on your fingers and you have an effortless office look. You could also wear a long button-down knit dress with a pair of open-toe sandals if your office is more laidback in dress code and add tortoise shell framed blue light glasses for a stylish option when looking at a screen for long periods.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Make It A Set

If you’re not one to wear a full dress to the office at all try a matching set as a way to acclimate yourself. Try a look in a neutral shade to keep yourself comfortable. You can add a tank top underneath and wear your top unbuttoned with a chunky necklace and hoop earrings. Experiment by adding your favorite pair of boots or you could even opt for a pair of chunky sneakers to keep your outfit casual. To dress it up, keeping your top buttoned will create a dress illusion; just add your accessories and work bag to be chic and ready for whatever your workday ensues.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: Lindsay Peoples is seen wearing a brown and black Miu Miu sweater dress and balck boots with black sunglasses outside the Miu Miu show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Embrace Your Shoulders

Rather than tuck away your shoulders in the office just have them out in your dress. Add a pair of boots if your dress isn’t too long to see the details of your shoes. Add your work bag and a pair of statement earrings to encompass a full office-ready moment that exudes confidence. You could also add a few bangles or even an arm cuff to create an eye-catching look. Just be sure to reassess your office dress code on those accessories. Alternatively, you can wear a light cardigan or even layer a T-shirt over your dress and add a pair of sneakers to dress it down.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: A guest is seen wearing a gold dress and camel boots outside Marni show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

Add A Blazer

A blazer in any office setting is always a good idea. Just throw it on over your dress to make you feel like the stylish professional you are. A pair of pumps or a pair of heeled boots and a few dainty necklaces to accessorize are ideal additions. Ideally, a pair of hoop earrings and a few rings to stack on your fingers offer unexpected hits of elevation. To appear a bit more relaxed, wear a pair of flats or simple sneakers.