How To Make Your Athleisure Look Appropriate For The Office

The office is a space that has changed drastically over the past four years. Since the pandemic, requirements to show up may have decreased or increased according to your company’s requests. Since then, the dress codes seem to be getting more lax with more co-workers showing up a few days a week in comfortable clothing over the business casual that we’re all used to.

Coming back to the office in this era of corporate culture can be a bit of a shock if you’ve been taught all this time to keep it firmly professional in suits and ties or skirt sets and pumps. Now, we’re seeing sneakers, kitten heels, and jorts in the office mainly due to the extremely hot conditions outside. This may come as a surprise, but the crowds are getting younger in the office and they are challenging the status quo of what is deemed professional. Outfits that mix pieces like hoodies with trousers and loafers or track pants with a statement top and kitten heels are entering the corporate world slowly.

Step into this new era of professionalism with outfits that make you feel confident and comfortable without compromising what’s appropriate for your in-office days.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how you can style your athleisure for the office.

Track Pants As Trousers

Track pants aren’t just limited to the gym any more. Wear yours like below with a light blazer and pointed-toe pumps. Add a few pieces of statement jewelry like chunky earrings or a chain link necklace. If you’re a work in the morning, hit the gym after 5 p.m. type of person, then this is the look for you. Another way to wear your track pants is with a simple loose short-sleeved top like this one from Banana Republic with a pair of flats if you’re not one to wear heels to the office much. Add a blazer to layer over your top to add another level of professionalism to your outfit.

Sneakers For The Professional

Sneakers have become ubiquitous in everyday wear. No matter what location you’re in from the office to a nice event we guarantee you’ll see a pair or two. For the office, try wearing a look similar to the one below: a matching suit with a plain white top with a pair of sneakers. If your office permits more colors, then your suit can be a vibrant hue with sneakers in a similar color range for a monochromatic take on the outfit. Add a slouchy leather bag or structured bag to hold your laptop and a few dainty pieces of jewelry to complete your look.

Jerseys As Work Blouses

Jerseys like this one are showing up just about everywhere lately. From soccer jerseys to basketball jerseys, they’ve been taking over as the top of the season, and wearing them to the office never felt more natural. If your office is on the more lax end of the spectrum, then wearing a jersey tucked into a pair of trousers is the new business casual. Add a pair of loafers or kitten heels. If you’re more of a skirt to the office person, then add a pleated skirt that hits just above your knees with long socks underneath your loafers. Play with the colors if you tend to be a bold dresser in the office.

Hoodies For The Win

Although it’s quite hot outside, many offices tend to be cold. One pointer: you could style your hoodie with a lightweight blazer on top and pair a matching pleated short with it. Add a belt similar to the look below with a pair of heeled booties or loafers. Another outfit worth trying: wear a hoodie with a lengthy denim skirt, and kitten heels, plus don’t forget to add on a structured bag with a pair of hoop earrings. Another look you could also try is a hoodie paired with structured shorts and a pair of loafers with mid-length socks. Who knew a hoodie could be so versatile?

Track Jackets As Blazers

A track jacket can add more to your look, especially for the office. Try swapping your blazer for a track jacket with trousers and a pair of pointed-toe heels. The juxtaposition will have you turning heads in the office. You could also add your track jacket over a pair of short trousers and loafers or go all out and add a matching track pant with heeled booties like the chic look below (that’s if your office dress code permits this new wave of business casual).