House Of Aama And Target Join Forces For A Black History Month Capsule Collection

House of Aama has revealed its Black History Month collection with Target. The mother-daughter duo, Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka have been working alongside one another since 2015. With House of Aama, the duo creates highly crafted artisan-level pieces inspired by Black stories. Often their designs have a throughline of nostalgia invoked in them, illuminated through historical storytelling.

The 14-piece capsule showcases Blackness in the form of play and leisure. A cream silk scarf and with hues of blue as a frame around Black people on the beach walking leisurely, women sitting under umbrellas in the sand, and men leaning against a stalled car mirror.

Vibrant pieces make up the rest of the collection: a sunset-hued halter-style dress, a silk scarf, and a sheer long-sleeve top in the same red and orange print. There is also a sleeveless collared blue striped top, a blue and pastel yellow polka dot button down, and a cream-colored satin top and skirt set with a bow and ruffle detail. Other standouts include a pink sheer printed top, in addition to a pink sweetheart neckline long-sleeve dress. Perfect for taking a vacation, the collection’s light fabrics and bold colors set the tone for a relaxing getaway.

This collection came together over the past year. Following nearly 10 years of sustaining a business in the fast-paced fashion industry as Black women, this collection marks a defining moment for both of these intentional creators.

Shop the House Of Aama Black History Month capsule collection with Target on target.com. Prices range from $12 to $45 while sizes range from XS to 3X.