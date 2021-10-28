Courtesy of Brand

H&M is encouraging ethical fashion and environmental awareness with their latest collection, Edition By John Boyega. The Golden Globe winner inspired H&M through voicing his truth and his active participation in speaking up for Black lives, especially during the peak of the BLM movement in 2020. Now, the global apparel brand has joined forces with Boyega to make change through a sustainable menswear collection.

“This collaboration started off with an honest conversation and a shared vision,” Boyega tells ESSENCE. “I’m excited to see a collaboration that aligns my passions with purpose.” The collection features elevated workwear and fall essentials that are all made from sustainable materials, including organic cotton, recycled nylon, recycled polyester, and vegea—an innovative alternative to leather that is partly made from waste from the wine industry.

Each piece in this collection proves that there is an environmental-friendly alternative for every traditional silhouette and that fashion can still be exciting while also being sustainable. Floral and tie-dye patterns, bright hues and patchwork are spread throughout the assortment to create fashion-forward designs. “Great style will boost your confidence for sure and when I love a fit, I feel good inside and out,” says Boyega.

Good news: Comfort was also considered in the making of this collection as the garments have relaxed and roomy silhouettes. The best part is you can be comfortable while spreading a hopeful message as some pieces feature a graphic reading ‘A better present leads to a better future.’

“For me sustainability means thinking about longevity for the benefit of those coming after us,” Boyega says. “It means using our current passions to create opportunities that exist past our lifetime.”

Together, we certainly have the power to create a better future by investing in sustainable pieces.

H&M’s Edition By John Boyega is available for purchase starting today at select retail locations and on hm.com.