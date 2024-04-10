Evelynn Escobar’s Hike Clerb And The North Face Are Taking Up Space In Outdoors Fashion

The North Face

On October 15, 2017, Virginia-born founder Evelynn Escobar set out on a journey that would change the landscape of outdoor culture forever. Hosting the inaugural Hike Clerb meet at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Escobar planted the seeds of a movement rooted in diversity, healing, and empowerment. This pivotal moment, fueled by her childhood memories of hiking with her grandmother, laid the foundation for what would become a trailblazing experience.

As Escobar explored trails across the nation, including destinations like Zion and the Grand Canyon, she couldn’t ignore the glaring lack of diversity within outdoor communities. It was a reminder that the great outdoor communities, while seemingly boundless, often felt exclusive to those who didn’t fit the traditional mold.

“I’m thinking these places are going to be super diverse, touristy destinations and it was not giving diversity in the slightest,” she shares with ESSENCE.com. “It was giving by biodiversity, but not human diversity. That was mind blowing to me, because it just didn’t make sense.”

Those experiences of seeing a lack of people who looked like her while on the trail prompted a budding idea that would blossom into Hike Clerb. Hiking and embracing nature are part of Escobar’s healing journey. As a Black and Indigenous woman, the outdoors became a sanctuary–a space where she could confront and overcome trauma, a contrast to the unhealthy coping mechanisms pre

valent in her communities. Escobar said it was on her spirit, like a chip on her shoulder, to gather people who looked like her to hike. “Being outdoors is the ultimate healing modality, knowing that we are all a part of nature and are currently connected and have a home in the outdoors, period.”

After inviting her friends to join her on a hike, only ten people showed up and that was enough for Escobar to launch an Instagram page. Her vision for Hike Clerb transcends beyond a mere social gathering; it’s a movement aimed at rewriting the narrative of outdoor representation. From humble beginnings, Hike Clerb has grown into a thriving community of over 37k followers on Instagram. It’s a testament to the need for diversity and inclusivity within outdoor spaces.

In 2021, another seed was planted with the collaboration between Hike Clerb and The North Face–an extension of Escobar’s ongoing initiative of empowerment. This collaboration, coming to life in a capsule collection and campaign, marks a significant milestone in the journey towards diversifying outdoor representation. It’s not just about the clothing; it’s about creating a space where everyone feels valued, seen, and heard.

“The gravity of this collection and this opportunity is not lost on me, especially when we think about the outdoors,” reflects Escobar. “Our cultural references are in the rooms, but usually, we’re not the ones that are actually being dressed and styled, for these things. To be able to spearhead it, and to be intentional about what that looks like, and hone in on that power has been incredible.”

The collection itself is a reflection of Hike Clerb’s style: bold, unabashed, and carefree. “I remember being a kid, I had this little Hello Kitty journal and I used to draw little designs, because I wanted to be a fashion designer when I grew up. We are all multidimensional and people love the one dimensional note. They want you to fit this box, stay in that box,” she says. “Hike Clerb has always been a vessel for creativity. So, I think what’s most exciting is that people are going to see this, and we’re gonna be like, ‘Yes, we do this too.’ I’m just so grateful to have had the experience to truly play and let it be that let it be this like true expression.”

Fashion and the outdoors go hand-in-hand to Escobar. It was important during the design process for her to create a capsule collection that reflected her personal style. This collection was about taking up space, something Black and brown women aren’t encouraged to do. Rather than the “hiker starter pack” of neutral colors and flannels, Escobar and The North Face ensured the collection was colorful and empowering. Pieces included graphic Hike Clerb T-shirts featuring phrases made of florals, a bright yellow utility vest and matching shorts, and a blue V-neck pathfinder one piece. Other standout accessories include a multi-colored Borealis sling reminiscent of the Earth, and a deep green water bottle holder, and a brimmer’s hat with co-logo.

Since being the first The North Face Explore Fund council member and grantee, a group of leaders that are pushing inclusivity in the outdoors community, to collaborate on a collection, Escobar is most excited about the future of Hike Clerb. The non-profit has grown since the fund was implemented last year with programming in New York, an annual fishing trip, two retreats in Yosemite, and its first holistic retreat that aligned with the super moon in August in Palm Springs at the Ace Hotel, and so much more. Escobar’s vision for Hike Clerb is clear–to continue expanding initiatives and empowering individuals through outdoor exploration and community building.

Shop the Hike Clerb and The North Face capsule collection on thenorthface.com and on rei.com. Prices range from $35 to $150.