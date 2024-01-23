Harlem's Fashion Row Nonprofit ICON360 Launches A Grant For Caribbean Designers

Getty Images

ICON360, Harlem Fashion Row’s nonprofit founded in 2020, has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to launch the new One Love Fashion Grant specifically for Caribbean designers. The exclusive grant is also in celebration of the film Bob Marley: One Love as a tribute to the legendary singer and his heritage, produced by Paramount Pictures. This new exclusive grant from ICON360 and Paramount Pictures is opening a door for underrepresented voices and empowering them within the fashion industry.

This grant will be a financial boost to emerging Caribbean designers who are seeking to build an even bigger community. ICON360’s mission of challenging the status quo when it comes to supporting and uplifting Black designers is only growing and caught the eye of Paramount to join in. A winner will be announced for the grant during New York Fashion Week. Applicants must be of Caribbean descent or born in the Caribbean and must be 18 years or older. They also need to have been in business for two years or more to qualify. They will need to be able to specify in how the grant will be utilized for their brand as well.

With just one week left of the application being open, ICON360 and Paramount Pictures want Caribbean designers to get the recognition they deserve. It’s important to remember them in the grand scheme of the fashion industry and all their contributions to an ever-changing landscape. As the fashion industry tries to continue making headway regarding diversity and inclusion ICON360 and Paramount Pictures have taken matters into their own hands for Black Caribbean designers with this grant.

To apply visit hfricon360.com/onelove and complete the application form by February 1 at 11:59 pm EST.