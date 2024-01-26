Harlem's Fashion Row Designers Megan Renee And Undra Celeste Launch New Collections With HSN

Harlem’s Fashion Row

Harlem’s Fashion Row has revealed a new and exciting collaboration with HSN. Next month, designers Megan Renee and Undra Celeste, who have received support from HFR in the past will offer collections exclusively available on HSN. Two additional designers will also reveal collections later this year.

Brandice Daniel, the founder of HFR has been diligently working for the past seven years to platform Black and Latinx designers. Through intentional summits, collaborations, prestigious award ceremonies, and scholarships, Daniel’s efforts have given brands and their founders the exposure they deserve. On the newest collaboration launch, she tells WWD: “This project not only celebrates unique perspectives but also provides a new and vital platform for designers of color, extending beyond the boundaries of traditional retail. It signifies a notable advancement in the range of opportunities presently accessible to designers of color.”

The Megan Renee x HFR range will consist of nine pieces ideal for everyday wear with original prints. The Undra Celeste x HFR collection includes a 10-item wardrobe comprised of items that the designer feels are modern and also fun.

Ahead of the launch, HFR and HSN hosted an event in Harlem at Red Rooster to celebrate both designers.

“Each piece tells a story through unique prints and vibrant colors, reflecting the identity of a woman who embraces her power and individuality,” Megan Smith the designer behind Megan Renee shared with WWD. Undra Duncan of Undra Celeste said her collection “embodies the essence of a multicultural woman who wants to show up to work feeling like her authentic self.”

As a part of this collaboration, the HFR brands will appear on-air on February 1. Each designer will have one full hour of programming on HSN. The collections are currently available on HSN’s website. Pricing ranges from $49.95 for a to $189.95.

Below take a look at our favorite standouts from the collections.

Undra Celeste x HFR

Megan Renee x HFR

Undra Celeste x HFR