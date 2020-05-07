Hanifa Is Set To Host Digital Fashion Show With 3D Models

This current Covid-19 crisis has thrown the fashion industry for a loop. With sales predicted to lose out on millions, large and small designers are curating ways to drive their brand.

When the current stay at home orders took place, contemporary Women’s Ready To Wear line Hanifa started testing out 3D models on her social media. Fashion week is up the air for 2020 and there is much skepticism around photoshoots so Anifa Mvuemba, designer and founder of Hanifa, put a digital spin on showcasing her items. With a glowing bronze skin tone, the 3D model can be seen on Hanifa’s website and social media modeling the brands spring drops.

This innovative 3D approach creates a synergy between the chic aesthetic Mvuemba provides. When scrolling through Hanifa’s catalog it’s a pleasant inception of sharp hues and mod fabric selects. The brand has been worn Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and Kelly Rowland and featured in magazines like Vogue, Forbes, and ESSENCE.

To push her digital design even further Hanifa will premiere an Instagram livestream on the brand’s official page showcasing the new Congo-inspired Pink Label Capsule Collection. “We create for women without limitation, I found that the 3D world gave me a place to innovate,” exclaimed Mvuemba. The show will take place place Friday, May 22nd at 7pm. For more information visit here.