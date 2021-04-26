Yesterday’s postponed Oscars event gave a new springtime feel to awards season and several celebrities took the opportunity to bring us seasonal slays that have everyone talking. From bright colors to cut-out gowns, there’s a new feel to red carpets and in good hopes, Hollywood’s fashion faves will be taking even more risks as we pandemic restrictions are lifted in the weeks and months ahead.

In all her glory, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry twirled on the carpet in a lavender Dolce & Gabbana gown with a bow-tied knot. The chicest look of the evening, Berry complimented her custom gown with an editorialized scissored bob cut.



The actress continues to hold a coveted Academy Awards crown both on and off the red carpet as the only Black entertainer to win a Best Actress award at the Oscars to-date. And in the 19 years since her history-making 2002 win, she’s still managed to look superb each and ever time she graces the carpet.



The proud mother of two is also the latest celebrity to showcase a dramatic style change that took place during the pandemic. As as the industry begins to host in-person events, we are sure more of our faves will come out of hiding with their new looks.

Check out how Berry stunned the 2021 Oscars red-carpet below.