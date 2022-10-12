Halle Bailey Struts Through LA In This Must See Leather Fit

Halle Bailey’s name has been popping up everywhere lately. Between the trailer and anticipation of her debut role as The Little Mermaid and the angelic tidbits of her new music teased on social, the Bailians have gotten more content of the younger sister since the Ungodly Hour era, and last weekend was no different. The multihyphenate took a simple coffee run to new heights flaunting an edgy all-black leather ensemble, and we’ve got the details.

In effortless candids, the “Do It” singer stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a latex Giuseppe Di Morabito halter cross top and leather cargo pocket trousers, styled with the Clara PVC Wedge by Andrea Waze and Parker Crossbody bag from Michael Kors. In a brief exchange for her locs, Bailey flaunted a braided updo paired with a soft glam face and striking red nails.

Instagram/@hallebailey

Stylist Jennifer Udechukwu conjured up the perfect mix of ritzy and affordable to create a look that holds no bounds. If Bailey can serve in latex for a morning coffee, this outfit is obviously ready to go — from Target to date night or the bar with the girls. Plus, each piece can stand on its own as a separate, swapping for jeans or graphic tees.

In case you haven’t noticed, the Disney star has been dabbling in a more fashion-forward stage, which is no coincidence that she wore a black tank that reads, “The Next Era” for our September issue. Pulling an Off-White Spring 2023 mini dress off the runway for Paris Fashion Week and gracing the cover of Variety in a glazed green Joanna Prazmo avant-garde co-ord, Bailey is taking her exciting new wardrobe for a test drive and giving all green lights.