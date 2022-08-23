ESSENCE September/October 2022 cover stars Chloe and Halle Bailey have quickly become the rendition for the next generation of voices. The multi-faceted duo started with humble beginnings, releasing music first on YouTube, to now experiencing well-earned success as a duo. While the sisters’ angelic voices steal the show every time, their glam looks follow closely behind on the list of things to pay attention to.
When Chloe x Halle first hit the Hollywood scene, long, luscious locks were the first thing that caught the attention of many. The duo has unapologetically helped in dismantling loc stereotypes, compelling a generation of Black women to explore styles, both temporary and permanent. Similarly, both stars have become known for their polished, fresh-faced makeup looks, leaning often toward fun eyeliner wings and matching lip and blush combos on the red carpet. On-stage, the pair are never afraid to add a touch of glitter and gold. Simply put, Chloe and Halle Bailey have mastered the art of intricate styling and enhancing makeup.
As the Bailey sisters blossom into their solo careers, we’re sure to see their creativity with their hair and makeup bloom as well. Ahead, see 12 of Halle and Chloe Bailey’s most iconic hair and makeup looks to date.
01
Halle Bailey: 94th Annual Academy Awards
With the goddess loc trend taking over the internet, Halle effortlessly pulled off this top knot boho bun.
02
Chloe Bailey: BET Awards 2021
The star of this look is the carefully swooped baby hairs and sculpted brows that make an impression.
03
Halle Bailey: Billboard Women In Music 2020
Halle doused in crystals with this dreamy performance look alongside her sister at the Billboard Women In Music 2020.
04
Chloe Bailey: Billboard Women In Music 2020
Chloe is never afraid to step outside the box. At the 2020 Billboard Women In Music performance, Chloe is seen rocking ornate hairstyling and purple shadow embellished with coordinating rhinestones.
05
Halle Bailey: 2021 American Music Awards
Halle slayed this golden smokey eye at the 2021 American Music Awards.
06
Chloe Bailey: Teen Vogue Turns 18 Celebration
One of Chloe’s most talked about hair moments was her blonde wrapped locs, seen at Teen Vogue’s 18th Anniversary celebration.
07
Halle Bailey: FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019
Halle giving us a neon liner moment at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
08
Chloe Bailey: 2022 Billboard Music Awards
t the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Chloe went bold with this heavy eyeliner look.
09
Halle Bailey: Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration
Halle looking sun-kissed and peachy with this matching lip and blush combo.
10
Chloe Bailey: The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
Chloe was hard to miss at the 2021 Met Gala–a classic glam moment with this silver shadow and crystal gloss.
11
Halle Bailey: Iris Apfel’s 100th Birthday Party
Matching Halle’s bold personality is this eye-catching dark brown lip.
12
Chloe Bailey: Recording Academy Honors
This hairstyle single-handedly combats the “locs aren’t versatile” myth, and looks amazing doing it.